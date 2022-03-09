A 140-meter mystery in a Tuscan port: is it a Russian superyacht?

An industry site, which calls itself “the global authority on superyachts”, is sure that the owner of the boat “is known to be a Middle Eastern billionaire”, El Scheherazade is the namesake of the protagonist who told stories in Arabian Nights and on one occasion, in September 2020, he briefly ventured into the Red Sea, visiting the Egyptian port of Hurghada. But it usually stays in Marina di Carrara, where it has been berthed since last September.

Local neighbors have their own hypothesis about who owns the yacht. Some have heard that the people on board speak Russian. And Scheherazade is also the title of a symphony by Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.

“Everyone calls it Putin’s yacht, but no one knows whose it is,” said Ernesto Rossi, a retired clerk who was walking along the marina boardwalk on Friday. “It’s a rumor that has been going around for months.”

In Italy, the phrase “Putin’s yacht” has become shorthand for a mysterious, ultra-luxury vessel. It’s also a joke among dozens of crew members, Capt. Bennett-Pearce said. “I’ve heard the same rumours.”

Another smaller ship, the Graceful, has long been linked to Russia’s president and is known as “Putin’s yacht.” She was tracked down when she left Germany for the Russian port of Kaliningrad just weeks before the invasion of Ukraine. (U.S. officials note that Putin owns openly little; many of the luxury boats or homes he uses are owned by oligarchs.)

Putin seems to have a predilection for large recreational boats. During his tenure as Russia’s leader, he has been photographed on yachts from Russia’s north to the Black Sea in the south. Last May, he and Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, cruised on a yacht in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.