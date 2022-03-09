A 140-meter mystery in a Tuscan port: is it a Russian superyacht?

From Germany’s North Sea ports to the French Riviera: it’s superyacht hunting season. Across Europe, authorities are hunting luxury boats linked to Russian oligarchs in a bid to inflict hardship on allies of President Vladimir Putin.
In Marina di Carrara, a small Italian town on the Tuscan coast, one of the newest, largest and most expensive superyachts—the Scheherazade—is under investigation by the Italian police. It is almost as long as an American guided missile destroyer and dominates the boardwalk.
The yacht, estimated by the SuperYachtFan site to be worth $700 million, has two helipads and is covered in satellite domes. Inside, photos taken by a former crew member show a swimming pool with a retractable cover that turns into a dance floor. There is also a fully equipped gym and gold-plated faucets in the bathrooms.
In the exclusive environment of the world’s largest superyachts (only 14 are at least 140 meters long or 459 feet in length), the only one whose possible owner has never been publicly identified is the Scheherazade. That has invited speculation that he could belong to a Middle Eastern billionaire or a highly influential Russian, even Putin.
The boat’s captain, Britain’s Guy Bennett-Pearce, denied that Putin owned or had ever been on the yacht. “I have never seen it. I have never met him,” he said. He added, in a telephone interview from the yacht, that his owner was not on any sanctions list. He did not rule out that the person could be Russian, but he did not want to say anything more about the identity of the owner and referred to a “tight confidentiality agreement”.
Captain Bennett-Pearce said Italian investigators had come aboard on Friday and examined some of the ship’s certification documents. “They are looking a lot. They are looking at all aspects,” he said. “It’s not the local police that come, it’s men in dark suits.” A person with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to discuss the matter, confirmed that the Italian financial police had opened an inquiry.
On Monday night, Capt. Bennett-Pearce said he “had no choice” but to turn over documents revealing the owner’s identity to Italian authorities. He said that he would do it on Tuesday and that he had been assured that it would be handled with “confidentiality”.
“I have absolutely no doubt that this will cleanse the ship of all negative rumors and speculation,” he wrote in a message to a New York Times reporter.
The mystery over the yacht’s owner arose because — even in the hyper-secret world of superyachts — there is a rather unusual degree of secrecy surrounding this vessel. Contractors and crew members not only sign confidentiality agreements, like on many superyachts, but the boat also has a cover to hide your nameplate. And when she first arrived at the port, workers erected a tall metal barrier on the dock to partially hide the yacht from onlookers. Some locals commented that they had never seen anything like this on other boats.
US President Joe Biden last week unveiled a joint task force with the United Kingdom and the European Union to locate assets, including yachts, that could be owned by oligarchs close to Putin and face sanctions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Sanctions have been imposed on hundreds of people, and the lists continue to grow.
Last week, French authorities seized the yacht Amore Vero near Marseille as it was preparing to set sail, saying its owner was on the list: Igor Sechin, head of state oil company Rosneft. In Italy, police in San Remo seized the Lena, a yacht owned by Gennady Timchenko, a friend of Putin’s who controls an oil export company. In nearby Imperia, police also seized the Lady M, a yacht belonging to Alexei Mordashov, Russia’s richest man. The fate of the Dilbar, one of the largest yachts in the world, and which the United States claims belongs to the oligarch Alishr Usmanov, is not known. She is in Hamburg and German officials said the ship would not be able to leave without an export waiver, Bloomberg News reported.
Some of the largest superyachts are owned by Russians who are not on the sanctions list. The world’s second largest Eclipse, which has a missile defense system and a mini-submarine, is owned by Roman Abramovich, the billionaire who is selling his stake in British soccer club Chelsea. Andrey Melnichenko, a billionaire coal tycoon, owns the sailing yacht A.
It is difficult to determine who owns the assets that the rich want to keep secret, especially if there is no court order, since these assets are usually protected by private bankers and lawyers, and hidden in shell companies in paradises. tax abroad. The Scheherazade is flagged in the Cayman Islands and its owner, Bielor Assets Ltd., is registered in the Marshall Islands. The yacht’s management company, which Captain Bennett-Pearce says is also registered in the Cayman Islands, works from the ship and uses their rental villa in nearby Lucca as an address.
An industry site, which calls itself “the global authority on superyachts”, is sure that the owner of the boat “is known to be a Middle Eastern billionaire”, El Scheherazade is the namesake of the protagonist who told stories in Arabian Nights and on one occasion, in September 2020, he briefly ventured into the Red Sea, visiting the Egyptian port of Hurghada. But it usually stays in Marina di Carrara, where it has been berthed since last September.
Local neighbors have their own hypothesis about who owns the yacht. Some have heard that the people on board speak Russian. And Scheherazade is also the title of a symphony by Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.
“Everyone calls it Putin’s yacht, but no one knows whose it is,” said Ernesto Rossi, a retired clerk who was walking along the marina boardwalk on Friday. “It’s a rumor that has been going around for months.”
In Italy, the phrase “Putin’s yacht” has become shorthand for a mysterious, ultra-luxury vessel. It’s also a joke among dozens of crew members, Capt. Bennett-Pearce said. “I’ve heard the same rumours.”
Another smaller ship, the Graceful, has long been linked to Russia’s president and is known as “Putin’s yacht.” She was tracked down when she left Germany for the Russian port of Kaliningrad just weeks before the invasion of Ukraine. (U.S. officials note that Putin owns openly little; many of the luxury boats or homes he uses are owned by oligarchs.)
Putin seems to have a predilection for large recreational boats. During his tenure as Russia’s leader, he has been photographed on yachts from Russia’s north to the Black Sea in the south. Last May, he and Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, cruised on a yacht in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.
The Scheherazade’s builder, the Lurssen Group, whose website promises clients “total confidentiality,” declined to comment on its ownership. Until June 2020, when the finished ship rolled off the dock in Bremen, Germany, she had the code name “Lightning”. The same company built the Dilbar, a superyacht that is even bigger. A yacht of similarly gigantic proportions, codenamed “Luminance” is now under construction at Lurssen and is projected to be completed next year.
“Of course, all orders and projects of the Lurssen Group and its subsidiaries are handled in accordance with applicable laws and regulations,” said Oliver Grun, a company spokesman.
About 70 percent of the Scheherazade’s crew is Russian, Capt. Bennet-Pearce said. And for the past two summers she has sailed to Sochi; the last time was in early July 2021, according to MarineTraffic, a leading provider of maritime analytics data. Construction of the ship was managed by Imperial Yachts, a Monaco company that Reuters reported manages the Amore Vero, Sechin’s confiscated yacht. Nick Flashman, who oversees large ship construction at Imperial Yachts, declined to comment.
A former crew member, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to a confidentiality agreement, said he was referred to by colleagues as “Putin’s yacht.” The person said that the boat was manned by an international crew when it was the “bossless” season and that when it was the “bossed” season the crew was replaced by all-Russian personnel. In the weeks leading up to Scheherazade’s voyage to the Black Sea in 2020, the foreign crew was laid off, this person said.
The former crew member showed listing photos of both Russian and foreign staff members. The Times contacted at least 17 of these people via social media, phone or email. Very few responded.
One of the Russians said only that he had worked at Scheherazade, citing a confidentiality agreement. Another person said it would be dangerous to talk. One man denied working on the ship; another said that he had not worked at sea in 25 years.
Captain Bennet-Pearce commented “categorically there is not a European crew going up and a Russian crew going up”. Many of the yacht’s senior officers are from Britain, New Zealand and Spain. Many of the international crew members were laid off in 2020 and replaced by Russians who did not ask for the high salaries and benefits that their predecessors did, the captain said. “It was a financial issue,” he commented.
Given the antipathy people outside of Russia have for Putin, Capt. Bennet-Pearce said, if the Russian president really were the owner or main user of the yacht, it would make no sense for there to be high-ranking crew members like him who are not Russians.
“If there is a European crew on board it is the biggest red herring and the biggest risk that I have ever heard of,” he said.
They collaborated with the reporter Dmitry Khavin, Christoph Koettl, Julian E Barnes, Jason Horowitz, Rebecca R Ruiz and eric schmitt.
