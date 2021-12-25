A 19-year-old armed man arrested in the park of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth spends Christmas – Corriere.it

British police arrested and arrested a young man, 19, who broke into the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II is spending Christmas and holidays.

British police arrested a gunman in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Thames Valley agents said the man, a 19-year-old from Southampton, broke into the park on Christmas morning, around 8:30 am, and was stopped moments before he could enter the property. The young man is now in prison.

The man was arrested on suspicion of violation or violation of a protected site, he was in possession of a weapon. He remains in custody at this time, police superintendent Rebecca Mears said. We can confirm that the security processes were activated at times when the man entered the park and was unable to access any building.

Members of the royal family, who are in the castle just for Christmas, have also been informed. Queen Elizabeth II is spending the Christmas holidays in Windsor, having decided not to stay at Sandringham, the royal estate in eastern England where she traditionally spends the holidays with her family. Also from Windsor in recent days she recorded her traditional Christmas speech, in which this year she remembered her husband Philip, who died in 2021 at the age of 99.

Charles, Camilla and other members of the royal family who spent Christmas with her were photographed later on their way to St. George Chapel. This suggested that the episode did not in any way hinder the plans of the royal family.

The security breaches in royal residences they are rare. One of the most serious during the Queen’s years of reign occurred in 1982, when an intruder climbed a wall to enter Buckingham Palace, the home of Elizabeth II in London, and wandered around the rooms where the Queen was resting. . In 2016, a man who had a previous murder conviction pleaded guilty to trespassing: he climbed a perimeter wall at Buckingham Palace to ask if Elizabeth II was home.