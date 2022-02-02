A 19-year-old genius tracks Musk’s private flights: $ 5,000 offered but he relaunches with a Tesla product

A boy managed to put Elon Musk in trouble. Hard to believe, right? However, we should also understand how he did it: let’s find out.

Who ever thought that a young student managed to recreate the areas routes traveled by one of the most men rich on the planetor Elon Musk? It would seem like one madnessbut that’s exactly what happened.

We owe everything to Jack Sweeneya student of the University of Central Florida from 19 years and which seems to be creating numerous problems. In fact, it seems that he has created a bot capable of following all movements of manand it does so via a Twitter profile – with more than 140 thousand subscribers – where we can see both photos and videos about it. How he reacted Musk to all this?

The reasons of Jack Sweeney

The boy created thededicated account entirely ai flights of the millionaire two years ago, and it’s easy to guess that he’s a big fan of man and all his projects. In November he had been contacted by Elon Musk himself, who asked him to delete the profile since he was creating quite a few safety issues.

For this, he thought of offering him well $ 5,000 if he had agreed to permanently close the account, but… nothing to do. Indeed, Jack Sweeney, he claimed he asked $ 50,000 both for the college who attended that for the chance to to buy a Tesla Model 3and in the face of a similar request Elon Musk he absolutely could not back down, not surprisingly She said that he would think about it.

But he has a fixation not only on man, but also on others important figures as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Tom Cruise or Steven Spielberg. In short,

let’s say he finds it fun to keep an eye on i air travel data and then bring them back into the various dedicated accounts to this job.

And despite the LADDacronym for Limiting Aircraft Data Displayed, take care of removing any type of information on important figures such as Elon Muskthe boy manages in any case to get what he needs directly from ADS-B transponderthat is a automatic telecommunications device which shows the position of the plane in real time. Sweeney he even made a particular proposalbut since the millionaire he is on vacation he will probably reply only later.