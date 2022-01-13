A 19-year-old hacker “flaws” the security of 20 Tesla

Remote actions. The hack, announced on Twitter, would take place through a software bug that would allow Colombo to perform remote actions such as unlocking the doors and windows, starting the car without having the keys, disabling the safety systems and, if the driver is in the car, turn on the stereo system and use the flashing lights: all interventions that can create potentially dangerous situations, even for other road users. The problem, not better clarified by the hacker, would not lie in a vulnerability of the Tesla software or network infrastructure, but in the ways in which the owners have set their own configuration of the cars. However, this would not exempt the manufacturer from any liability.

Vast echo. Colombo’s tweets have aroused many reactions, but the House has not considered it appropriate to reply, at least so far; The young hacker, however, has announced that he is in contact with the Tesla security team, which is investigating the problem and would have declared himself available to inform him about developments.

Previous. Moreover, it is not the first case of this kind that the chronicles have reported. Last May, for example, two German researchers attacked Tesla with a drone, taking control of the same functions reported by Colombo. In that case, the House of Elon Musk responded with updates that could solve the problem. Which, however, does not seem to be isolated, judging by the prosperity of the companies that are dealing with the cybersecurity of vehicles increasingly connected with external environments.