A 1976 murder was solved thanks to the discovery of a skeleton in New York

Private George Clarence Seitz when he was in the army (EFE/Queens District Attorney)

New York authorities have solved a murder case committed in 1976 and they have been able to accuse to a man for those events in which a veteran of the First World Warthanks to forensic genealogy, reported the Queens County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation, which spanned five states and was conducted with the help of the FBI and a private laboratory, led authorities to Martin Mottawho pleaded guilty to the murder of George Clarence Seitzthen 81 years old.

Motta, 75, and who was the victim’s barber, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and will be sentenced to 20 years in prison on November 7, says a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

Seitz was last seen on December 10, 1976 leaving his home for a haircut and that case has remained unsolved ever since.

In March 2019 dismembered human remains – part of a torso and a pelvis – were found under the concrete in the patio of a residence in the neighborhood of Queens. The body had been dismembered at the neck, shoulders and hips, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Although the forensic doctor carried out a DNA profile, he was unable to link him to any relative based on local, state and national data, so the Prosecutor’s Office requested the help of the FBI and a private laboratory in an attempt to identify the victim.

Using forensic genealogy (samples are taken from crime scenes and entered into a database) the lab was able to perform a genetic profilewhich led to possible relatives, who also underwent DNA tests and it was finally possible to identify the victim.

The investigation revealed that the octogenarian veteran was a regular customer of Motta’s barbershop, and according to the prosecution “crucial evidence” linked the barber to the crime, although it is not specified what it was.

However, this evidence has made it possible to accuse Motta for stabbing Seitz in the head after stealing between $7,000 and $8,000.

(With information from EFE)

