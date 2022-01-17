a 2021 between ups and downs

THE NUMBERS OF RENAULT – The brand has delivered 1,751,089 vehicles globally Renault (cars plus commercial vehicles), which means the -6.7% compared to 2020. If we look at the sun passenger cars the drop was -10.4%, therefore more substantial: in total, the Renault delivered were 1,318,785. The situation was stemmed by commercial vehicles, which saw an increase in deliveries of + 19%, for a total of 374,824 units. In the table below the numbers are summarized also considering the Renault Samsung brand present in South Korea.

Due to component procurement problems, in 2021 Renault focused on a sales policy aimed at delivering vehicles with a higher margin. The sales volumes of the E-Tech range (cars with hybrid engines), which, in Europe, show a growth of 52% compared to 2020. In detail, 56% of Arkana customers have chosen the E-Tech hybrid version, 24% in the case of the Captur and 19% in the Clio.

Looking at the territorial distribution, Europe remains the main market of Renault, but now deliveries outside of it amount to 44%. And in terms of ranking, the best performing territories are France and Germany, respectively in first and second place, followed by Russia, up 31% compared to the year of the pandemic. Italy, on the other hand, is in sixth place with 89,240 cars sold.

THE DACIA GROWS – The Romanian brand Dacia, part of the Renault group, delivered 537,095 cars in 2021, growing by + 3.1% on a global scale. This is essentially due to Sandero, which found 226,825 customers last year, and to Duster, which reached 186,001 pieces sold. In the table below the detail of all the models.

THE ALPINE GOES STRONG – The sports brand Alpine, perhaps also thanks to the contribution of advertising that led to his commitment to Formula 1, he was able to make a considerable leap forward as regards the sales of road cars, delivering 2,659 copies of the only model proposed in the price list, the A110. This means a + 74% increase compared to 2020.