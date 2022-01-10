a 2021 to forget? Not for the social

Never before in 2021, the year of distances and closures, Clubhouse records a peak of users: 2.6 million downloads in the month of December alone. Here are the best discussions of the past year.

Social distancing? Not on Clubhouse: 2021 not bad for the social of the voice

For many, 2021 was a year to forget. Between those who start the new year making good intentions, and those who hope for a definitive return to normality, for others it is time to take stock. Here because Clubhouse asks a question: but is 2021 really everything to forget? Apparently not, at least for the social network that makes the word the only means of communication. In fact, last year ended with beyond 2.6 million app downloads in December alone (in November they were 1.8 million).

But not just numbers: there was no shortage interesting moments of dialogue, and no: the word dialogue it is not chosen by chance. As in the room “Meet Palestinians and Israelis” in which over 500 thousand people, for 8.8 million minutes over the course of two weeks, talked with the people of the Gaza Strip. The delicate issue of people fleeing Afghanistan, giving a voice to those who have no voice in their own country.

And then again crucial topics for the community, such as mental health, with a marathon that on October 10 went around the world in 24 hours on the occasion of the world day for mental health. The discussion, in Italy, involved the “Anthropology of Mind” Club led by the anthropologist of the mind Alessandro Bertirotti. The theme ofopposition to violence against women, which animated an Italian “non stop” on November 25th within the “CulturaItalia” Club.

There was no lack of moments of surprise: Oprah Winfrey she entered a room to tell interesting previews about her interview with Adele. Zoe Saldana, Reese Witherspoon and Tiffany Haddish got together to talk about diversity, with a hilarious cameo in the background of Danny DeVito, live from the set. And then Elon Musk who talked about Vlad Tenev from Robinhood and Wallstreetbets.

And what about Italy? How not to mention the Clubs “Camera con Vision” and “Musica Italiana”. And then again Luca Argentero, Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese who talked about the launch of “Come un gatto in ring road 2 – Return to Coccia di Morto”.

Moments of joy and pain, like when we had to say goodbye to many characters: from South African activist archbishop Desmond Tutu to “rolling stone of rock” Charlie Watts. The Rolling Stones drummer on Clubhouse was remembered in a memorable room created by the “Musica Italiana” club. The latter was characterized by the interventions of Andrea Laffranchi, illustrious signature of music critics and Gabriele Isman of “La Repubblica”.

In short, 2021 was a difficult year, but thanks to Clubhouse there was never a voice to keep us company.

