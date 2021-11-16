a 2022 richer than ever between films and series

This time we can say with some certainty that the hype has taken us for a while. Let’s be clear, Disney + as a platform it does not have to prove anything to anyone: the amount of content that lands month after month is now considerable, the firepower of some of the strongest brands on the market is getting richer – the Star label alone contains experiences unmissable, both from the past and the present. There are productions for everyone, which embrace any taste and capable of responding to almost any sudden desire of a serial or film buff.

Perhaps for this reason too it was legitimate, if not inevitable, to expect something more from the celebration of the first two years of Disney +, which took place last November 12, or at least some trailers or more information on the various projects. Or even release dates that were not limited to indicating a generic 2022 or 2023. Certainly more could have been done, despite the very number of announcements being suitable: we are here to make a small recap, among surprises, pleasant confirmations and oddities various.

An avalanche of announcements and confirmations

Starting from the movies, the roundup begins with something bizarre, that is Prey, prequel of Predator set 300 years before it will see the notorious alien clash with the Indian Comanche tribe. The concept would obviously be to bring the franchise back to its roots, hunting and little more, although we don’t see anything particularly exciting in a fight between the predator and a bow and arrow.

As it will be strange in 2022 to admire the sequel to Hocus Pocus and find the comic trio of witches played once again by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, but at least Winifred’s ex-zombie boyfriend will also return.

Also confirmed for next fall the live-action of Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks directed by Robert Zemeckis (we recently reviewed the actor in our Finch review), the reboot of One Unleashed Dozen with Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union, the sequel to Come d’Incanto, the re-imagining that you didn’t know you wanted of Cinderella without a crystal slipper but with sneakers, entitled Sneakerella, and the new musical Better Nate than Ever with Lisa Kudrow and the star of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Joshua Bassett (here is our review of High School Musical The Series).

The cinematic parenthesis closes the animation: the reboot of the Diary of a Schiappa with two films already announced (the first of which will debut on December 3rd), the return of Cip and Dale voiced by comedian John Mulaney and the wonderful Jake Peralta of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, aka Andy Samberg, and a new chapter of the Ice Age dedicated to the ferret Buck.

If on the side of feature films we can all in all be satisfied, it is on the series that Disney has really disappointed expectations. But let’s proceed step by step and start with the solid triptych proposed by National Geographic: Will Smith’s Welcome to Earth to be released on December 8th, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth focusing on human potential and how to live better as well as long, and a journey along the United States called America the Beautiful.

Nothing really surprising or profound, but a more than passable line-up for those who are passionate about similar projects. A first clip of Get Back, the awaited docuseries by Peter Jackson dedicated to the Beatles (a topic on which Disney + seems to be focusing a lot, given the debut in July of the delicious McCartney 3,2,1), some concept art of the series inspired by the Spiderwick Chronicles and various productions animated by moderate interest, starting from Baymax!, based on the character of the same name Big Hero Six, a sequel to de The Princess and the Frog titled Tiana, Cars on the Road which will bring the Lightning McQueen franchise e Zootopia +, a set of short stories with the characters of the film.

A lazy confirmation and a great disappointment

And so we come to the two pillars of Disney-branded entertainment and the most bitter disappointments of the celebration. Marvel had at least a few tricks up its sleeve: First of all, a first look at three incredibly anticipated series such as Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel And She-Hulk – and, we assure you, there will be time to discuss it in depth; the spin-off of WandaVision, Agatha: House of Harkness with the already iconic Kathryn Hahn probably ready to reconquer the web with other songs; the animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year, which theoretically as a canonical part of the MCU should explore the genesis of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man beforeCivil War.

In the wake of the episode of What if …?, will arrive on our screens Marvel Zombies, another potentially incredible animated series if you want to adapt Robert Kirkman’s book with just the right violence and bloodiness – and that’s the part that makes us doubt the most (in the meantime, enjoy our What If review).

Apart from these titles, nothing new; no relevant updates on the numerous productions in the works, apart from a first image by Samuel L. Jackson for Secret Invasion and, out of nowhere, the announcement of a new season for the famous one animated series of the X-Men of the 90s. Could it be the prelude to the arrival of the mutants in the MCU?

Finally, only the crumbs intended for Star Wars, whose only role within the Disney party was a small update on Kenobi and concept art that herald a clash with Vader – not even the shadow of the trailer – and the arrival the same day of a small documentary about Boba Fett. Steps for Marvel which had already revealed the backbone of its next few years, but with such a showcase Star Wars he deserved better treatment.