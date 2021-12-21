A 2022 start with FLAKES: towards full WINTER weather conditions

We are proceeding, in a hurry, towards the end of December. A December that, up to this moment, has not lacked anything. We left, you will remember, with fully winter climatic conditions resulting from the Arctic eruption at the end of November. The High Pressure, projected towards the north at the time, was able to convey several pulses of cold air over our regions: first the Arctic, then the polar cold of the sea.

After that, we witnessed a relocation of the High and Low Pressure figures. The Anticyclone has moved eastwards, positioning itself in the heart of the Old Continent and on the Mediterranean. The last week was characterized by good weather conditions, even in the presence of fogs and low clouds deriving from nocturnal thermal inversions. However, typically winter phenomena.

Now we are about to move on. The High Pressure will fail under the relentless blows of the Atlantic. A variable Christmas is expected, not cold, bad weather should return soon after. Bad weather induced by an area of ​​low pressure developing close to our regions and destined to engage us in the last week of the year.

Attention, because this dynamic is the result of the great atmospheric movements at the hemispheric level. Movements that, as you well know, concern the Polar vortex and that could lead us, in the first week of the new year, to a real upheaval in the climate climate picture. We will probably go back to talking about Winter, about cold, about snow.

We will probably go back to talking about the Arctic, in fact, we believe that the break-in could come from the Polar Circle following a meridian repositioning of the Azores Anti-cyclone. Let’s say that there could be a raid similar to the one at the end of November, therefore capable of carrying us very low snowfall in various regions of Italy.

Following this, which is certainly even more interesting, we could witness the recurrence of cold as a result of a rather deep crisis of the Polar Vortex.. Polar Vortex that could go into split, then shattered, but this is a topic that we will address in due course if the numerous clues at our disposal should turn into irrefutable evidence.