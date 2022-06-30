A 22-year-old man is among the 17 new fatalities of COVID-19

A 22-year-old man without vaccination against COVID-19 a day is one of the 17 fatalities reported by the Health Department this Wednesday, and They raised the total accumulated in this line to 4,561 since the emergency began on the island.

The death total reported today is the highest the agency has reported since February 12when the island was still going through the rebound of the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The agency reported deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 virus at noon using new definitions of vaccination status. The new descriptions are: unvaccinated, not up-to-date (has not received any of the required doses or their boosters), and up-to-date on vaccinations.

Of the 17 deaths, 12 were not vaccinated up to date, four were not vaccinated and one was vaccinated up to date.

Demographics of deceased by COVID-19:

Demographics of COVID-19 deaths reported on June 29, 2022. (Capture)

The 12 deceased were between 22 and 102 years old, and the deaths occurred between June 19 and 27. In total, so far this month there have been 166 deaths.

The statistics of Health BioPortal establish that in the past 30 days 173 deaths have been reported as a result of the coronavirus, most of them correspond to the age group of 80 years or more, followed by the group of 70 to 79 years.

Currently, the average number of deaths per day – based on a period of one week – is five deaths.

Since the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA, in English) authorized the use of vaccines against COVID-19, the scientific and medical community affirmed that the drug did not prevent infection with the virus, but it did reduce the chances of suffering from severe symptoms and death.

On the other hand, Health reported that the total number of patients hospitalized for the virus dropped to 387which translates to 12 fewer patients than yesterday.

The overall number in this row is broken down into 331 adults and 56 minors. Among the adults, 54 are confined in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of which 27 are connected to a ventilator. In addition, three pediatric cases are in intensive care, two of them on a ventilator.

For a date like today, three months ago, there were only 33 adult patients hospitalized, according to the data portal.

On the other hand, the virus positivity rate reported at noon was placed at 31.62%which translates to one percentage point below yesterday’s figure.

The average number of confirmed cases -in a period of seven days- is 641, while the number of probable cases was 2,005.

Regarding vaccination, the Health portal shows that 31.59% of the eligible population from 5 years of age have up-to-date vaccinations. The total number of people without up-to-date vaccinations is 1,952,968 and another 268,946 people are not inoculated against the disease.