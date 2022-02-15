A 23-year-old student builds the world’s first electric batmobile

It is the first batmobile in the world completely electric and working. Similar to a tank, the car is a faithful reproduction of the one driven by Bruce Wayne, whom we all know as Batman, the superhero who fights crime in a bat costume. But there is an important detail that makes it in step with the times: it is driven by an electric motor.

It was built by a very young boy, the 23 year old Nguyen Dac Chung, a Vietnamese student at Hanoi University of Architecture who, who loves cosplay, makes custom superhero costumes in his workshop. From his passion for the world of comics, the electric version of the “Tumbler” was born, the absolute star car of the three Batman directed by Christopher Nolan. To build it, the young craftsman let himself be helped by the best designers, architects, mechanics and engineers and used a series of materials, such as ABS, carbon fiber and steel that make each part of the replica light, resistant. and flexible.

Some sections of the batmobile, built over two years, were handcrafted while others were 3D printed to ensure maximum accuracy. The doors of the batmobile are automatic and open just like a bat’s wings. In addition, four cameras were installed to offer a 360-degree view. And, in order not to miss anything during the fight against crime, there is also a passenger seat to accommodate any companion on the adventure.

This electric version is slightly smaller than the one seen in the movies, coming in at a length of 3.7 meters versus the 4.6 meters of the original. The batmobile reaches 100km / h but cannot circulate on the street. However, true fans can purchase it in order to drive it in a private space, although you probably have to be a billionaire like Bruce Wayne to own one. For all the others, however, the batmobile is on display exclusively at the art gallery Van Daryl, in Vietnam, where you can admire rare cars and motorbikes, with a refined and innovative design. “As a child I was a fan of superheroes, especially Batman – comments the artist Nguyen Dac Chung – Growing up, I always wanted to build a batmobile. From that of Adam West to that of Christian Bale. While other cosplay activities focus on costumes. and accessories, I wanted to take things to the next level and completely blow people’s minds. “