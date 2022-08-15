A 24-year-old man rams a crowd with his car and then kills his mother in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania — A man angry over an argument with his mother rammed his car into a crowd at a fundraiser for wildfire victims in a Pennsylvania town, leaving one dead and 17 injured, then returned to his home. home and beat his mother to death.

Police said the driver was Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes24, a resident of Nescopeck, who was charged early Sunday morning with two counts of intentional homicide.

In a criminal complaint, police allege that Sura Reyes said he got into an argument with his mother at their Nescopeck home on Saturday night and that, as he drove through nearby Berwick, he felt “extremely frustrated” and “tired of fighting with his mother, including about money, and he wanted to end it.” with that”.

At the time, police said, a crowd of about 75 people, including small children, had gathered in a closed parking lot outside the Intoxicology Department bar, which was holding a fundraiser. All-day benefit for victims of the August 5 Nescopeck fire, which killed seven adults and three children.

The police said that Sura Reyes told them that He drove past the event, then turned around and headed back to the bar “to drive through the crowd.” Investigators asked him how fast he was going when he rammed people, and he replied, “accelerating.”

“Surveillance camera footage collected by the Pennsylvania State Police corroborates Sura Reyes’s statement that she purposely sped up to get into the crowd,” according to the criminal complaint.

The Geisinger Medical Center indicated that it received 15 patients after the crash, of which five were still in critical condition and three were in good condition.a hospital spokesman said Sunday morning. Seven patients had received hospital care and were discharged.

The police Anthony Petroski III told reporters Saturday night that Sura Reyes was not a suspect in the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation.

“This is an absolute tragedy in a community where there has already been a tragedy”Petrosky declared.

Shortly after the crash was reported, police were called because a man was “physically assaulting” a woman less than two miles away in Nescopeck. Police officers arrived to find that local police had arrested Sura Reyes and a woman was dead.

Francis HackenLuzerne County Coroner, confirmed Sunday that the victim, Rosa D Reyes56, a resident of Nescopeck, was the mother of Sura Reyes and she had died due to various traumas after being hit by a vehicle and hit with a hammer.

In the criminal complaint, police said Sura Reyes told investigators that she saw her mother on the street on her way home and ran her over with her car, then hit her with a hammer multiple times.

Sura Reyes was denied bail and remained in the Columbia County jail awaiting a preliminary hearing on August 29. News outlets reported that she said “sorry” in response to reporters’ questions as she left the Shickshinny township police station. It is unknown if she has an attorney.

The bar called what happened an “absolute tragedy” and indicated on its Facebook page that they will be closed until further notice and want their privacy respected “while we mourn and try to process the events that have occurred.”