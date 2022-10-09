A 28-year-old Korean paid 60,000 euros to look like her idol: Kim Kardashian (photos)

cheri Lee idolizes Kim kardashians since his childhood. When she became an adult, she had only one desire: look like him as much as possible. And this, regardless of the price or the number of operations.

Originally from South Korea, cheri Lee grew up looking up to American star, Kim kardashians. When she was still very young, cheri Lee didn’t like his body. This discomfort only increased during his adolescence.

At the age of 20, an event completely upsets the young woman. Her boyfriend at the time breaks up with her. She then decides to become the carbon copy of Kim kardashians. She performs a first operation on the eyelids. Completely fan of the result, she plans other operations.

In total, the young woman will undergo 15 operations in eight years, or nearly two operations per year for a total amount of 60,000 euros. She will undergo three Brazilian butt lifts, two breast augmentations, rhinoplasty, cheekbone surgery, double chin reduction and two oral fat extractions. “I’ve always wanted to have the glamorous look of kardashians. Kim has always been an inspiration to me and she is the most beautiful woman in the world to me.” said cheri Lee.