A 3 million Ferrari Enzo destroyed in a serious accident

The driver was unharmed, but his priceless Ferrari Enzo was completely destroyed by impact against a tree. We are talking about a terrible accident in the Netherlands, which saw one of the most beautiful extreme supercars of the Maranello company as the protagonist.

As we said, despite the seriousness of the accident, the driver was ‘miraculously’ unharmed, or at least, so it seems according to the rumors. Seeing a Ferrari or another supercar of that caliber (and price) totally demolished is always a blow to the heart for all of us passionate about motors. The Ferrari Enzo is not just any hypercar, on the contrary, it is one of the Reds among the rarest and most expensive in the history of the Cavallino.

Ferrari Enzo: a unique supercar with a mind-boggling price

We have found some pictures showing this wonderful wrecked Ferrari car, completely crushed against a tree. One of only 399 units in the world of the beautiful Enzo is therefore reduced to disastrous conditions and, apparently, according to the rumors circulating on the web, it is not even known whether it will be possible to repair it or not.

But speaking of the model in particular, the Ferrari Enzo was launched on the market for the first time now 20 years ago, in 2002. At that time – enthusiasts, experts and critics – immediately considered it a revolutionary supercar, in different aspects and characteristics. History tells us that the car was named after the founder of the world famous Ferrari car manufacturer, born in Maranello. And it was also the first hypercar to be equipped with a V12 engine and with the technology that takes inspiration and foundations from Formula 1. As we have already said, it is useless to remember that it is also a very rare model and sought after by collectors, given that production ended in 2004 and is related to only 399 units in all.

The Ferrari Enzo destroyed

Due to a serious accident, one of the very rare examples of Ferrari Enzo will most likely be gone (unless it is repaired). The value of the car is about 3.5 million euros, the heart cries, as the supercar crashed into a tree, destroyed. It was (or is) moreover one of the only 3 units that Ferrari sold in Holland.

We do not know with certainty the dynamics of the accident, most likely – at least, from what we learn from the web and from the rumors in circulation – everything happened during a test drive, the car had a green plate, so we can say that it is a model owned by a dealer in the Netherlands. The car crashed into a tree violently, crashed, lost the wheels on the right side and the beautiful Pininfarina bodywork was literally crumpled.

The front passenger side is the one that suffered the most damage, we could not find any image of the passenger compartment, the damage reported certainly suggests that the car, at the moment of impact, was traveling at a very high speed. On the other hand, with a supercar of that size in hand, it is difficult to think otherwise. In fact, the Ferrari Enzo is able to reach the maximum speed of 350 km / h and to shoot from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour alone 3.1 seconds.