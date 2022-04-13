A 32-year-old man is among the five new deaths from COVID-19 in Puerto Rico

The Health Department stated in his daily report COVID-19 -which publishes at noon- that A 32-year-old man is among five new deaths from the virus the agency reported this morning.

According to the agency, four of the deceased were not vaccinated and the rest had not received a booster dose of the drug. The deaths increased to 4,182 the total accumulated in that line from the start of the emergency until today.

The medical and scientific community has insistently reiterated that the COVID-19 vaccines used in the United States and Puerto Rico do not prevent infection with the virus, but they do reduce the chances of severe symptoms or death.

“By inoculating yourself with your corresponding doses, you reduce the risk of getting seriously ill,” Health highlighted in a tweet.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 1, out of a population of 523,451. In the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 0, out of a population of 1,233,655; and in terms of those vaccinated with booster doses, it is 0, also, for a population of 1,436,588.

The population figures in each row are constantly changing. The totals change, according to Health, as people get vaccinated, reach the time eligible to receive the booster, or as the number of people who receive the booster increases.

Table showing the demographics of deaths reported on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, by the Department of Health. (Capture)

In total, there have been reported in the last 30 days: 14 deaths of unvaccinated people, 12 deaths of vaccinated people and 6 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster.

On the other hand, the positivity rate reported at noon was 16.47%, one percentage point higher than that reported at 6:00 a.m.

A similar percentage had not been reported on the island since last January 31, when Salud reported 16.78%. In addition, it is 13 percentage points above the percentage that Health has stipulated as the one accepted in said line on the island.

A positivity rate above 10% implies that the level of community transmission of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico is high.

While, the total hospitalized for the virus was placed at 88which is broken down into 61 adults and 27 pediatric patients.

Six adults remain confined in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), two of them connected to a ventilator. Health did not report pediatric patients confined in intensive care.

The average number of confirmed cases -in a period of seven days- is 217, while the number of probable cases amounts to 460.

Regarding vaccination, Health reported on its portal that 2,949,482 eligible people aged 5 years or older (95.9%) have received at least one dose of the authorized vaccines. Of these, 2,670,243 have completed the dose series (86.8%).

In addition, 170,810 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have at least one dose of the vaccine. Pfizer and 1,436,588 people over the age of 12 have received the booster dose, which represents 60% of the eligible population.