A 42-year-old man is killed by his partner after an argument at his home in San Germán

A 42-year-old man was murdered last night by his partner after an argument that arose between the two at his residence located on the Las Carolinas plots on PR-330, in the Duey Bajo neighborhood, in Saint German.

Captain Joel Gonzalez Ramoswho heads the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of the Policeman in Mayagüez, informed The new day that the victim of intimate gender violence was identified as Ramon Rafael Pagan Rivera, 42 years old.

The alleged murderer, who was the victim’s partner, would have confessed to the police that he committed the crime, according to the officer. The man, who remains under arrest, is 43 years old.

Because it is a crime investigated by the Uniformed as an incident of gender violence, the identification of the alleged murderer remains protected in what the prosecutor Elmer Cuerdas, who is in charge of the investigation, determines whether he considers him as such or as a victim. Gonzalez Ramos explained.

“That was at 11:23 pm. Her consensual partner caused her death with a shot to the chest. He is under arrest and is in the San Germán barracks. It was an incident of gender violence, because they had a relationship and having a relationship and living together is investigated as gender violence “said the captain in a telephone interview.

Regarding the murder weapon, he indicated that it was a pistol that was registered under the name of the alleged murderer, who had a license to carry weapons.

“There was an argument, and then he (alleged murderer) shoots him”the official pointed out.

He added that prosecutor Cuerdas summoned the investigating agent in the case, José Luis Acevedo Olivencia, to a meeting that would take place at noon with the intention of opening a file on the case and evaluating the possible filing of criminal charges.

With this crime, the number of men killed in an incident of gender violence so far this year rose to three. Of those three, one is a minor. For this same date last year, the Police had registered only two violent deaths of men for the same mobile.

In addition, the violent death is part of the 392 that have been reported so far this year until this morning. The total represents 12 cases less than those investigated until the same date, last year, according to the Uniformed.