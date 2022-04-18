A 56-core Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP can be seen in AIDA64 with a consumption of up to 420W

Thanks to the diagnostic tool and benchmarks AIDA64 new details of the processors are known Intel Sapphire Rapids-SPspecifically from an engineering sample equipped with 56 cores and 112 processing threads (the top of the range configuration) under the architecture Golden Cove to a manufacturing process Intel 7.

These cores were running at a Base/Turbo frequency of 1.90/3.30GHz (3.70 GHz for a single core) and were accompanied by 112 MB of L3 cache and 105 MB of L3 cache. All of this results in a TDP of 270W and the CPU was tested on a motherboard with the LGA4677 socket together with the Intel C741 chipset with 1 TB of DDR5 RAM @ 4800 MHz with CL40-39-38-76 latencies.

The most interesting of all is that it is indicated that this processor will generate a consumption in its final version of 350Wwhich goes up to 420W when the Turbo frequencies (PL2) are reached. Of course, the Power Limit of the BIOS is in the 764W when using the AVX-512 instructions. As indicated, this maximum consumption would only be maintained for a maximum of 32 seconds, while the processor can withstand a maximum temperature of 99ºC.

According to the leaked information, it must be remembered that its top-of-the-range CPU will be able to reach 56 cores and 112 threads seasoned with the most modern technologies on the market, such as having access to memory DDR5 in the form of a configuration Octa(8)-Channel @ 4800MHz and nothing less to offer up to 80x PCI-Express 5.0 lanes per CPU. To this is added being able to access up to 64 GB of HBM2e memory promising performance improvements of up to 180% over AMD EPYC MILAN CPUs in fluid dynamics (OpenFOAM) computational workloads.

via: Wccftech