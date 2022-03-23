A 56-year-old man is the most recent fatality from COVID-19

A new death for COVID-19 raised the total number of victims attributed to the pandemic in Puerto Rico to 4,155, according to the report published this Tuesday by the Health Department.

Through a tweet, the agency specified that the deceased, a 56-year-old man from the Arecibo region, was not vaccinated against the virus.

“If you have a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 and pre-existing health conditions, there are several medications that your doctor can prescribe,” Health highlighted.

With this death, which occurred on March 20, the number of deaths registered so far this month rises to 24. In the first three months of 2022, 835 deaths from this disease have been registered, most of them in January (607).

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

38 deaths of people not vaccinated out of a population of 542,106 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

deaths of people out of a population of 542,106 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated). 23 deaths of people vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,264,402 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

deaths of people (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,264,402 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster). 12 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,387,186 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

On the other hand, the number of hospitalized stood at 47, which represents an increase of 13 inmates compared to the number of yesterday, Monday. In addition, among adults there are eight patients in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and six connected to a ventilator.

The total is divided into 35 adult and 12 pediatric cases. Yesterday 28 adults and six children were hospitalized.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate -updated at noon- amounts to 4.73%, below the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). The preliminary rate this morning was 5.13%.

Meanwhile, some of the municipalities that maintain a high incidence of cases are: Adjuntas, Hormigueros, Las Marías, Yauco, Morovis, Utuado, Aguada and Florida.

The average number of confirmed cases – in a seven-day period – amounts to 68, while the average number of probable cases is 102.

Regarding vaccination, the Health portal reflects that 2,939,520 eligible people from 5 years of age (95.6%) have received at least one dose of the authorized vaccines. Of these, 2,651,588 (86.2%) have completed the dose series.

In addition, 165,254 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received a dose of the vaccine Pfizer. In addition, 1,387,186 people aged 12 years or older have the booster dose, out of a population of 2,358,293 eligible to receive it (58.8%).

The Pfizer booster is available to people 12 years of age and older, five months after completing the two-dose series. Those inoculated with modern they must be 18 years of age or older and wait five months after the second dose. Those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson they can receive the booster two months after the single dose.