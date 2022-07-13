A 5th child for Kim Kardashian? Her boyfriend says he wants to become a father

She has already confided it many times: Kim Kardashian, already a mother of 4 children, has frozen oocytes waiting for her in a fertility bank in case she wishes to become a mother again. The reality TV star who struggled with pre-eclampsia (Pre-eclampsia is a condition of pregnancy that combines high blood pressure and the presence of protein in the urine. It results from a malfunction of the placenta) during of her first 2 pregnancies and who had to undergo several surgical operations on the uterus to repair internal lesions had recourse to a surrogate mother to have her last two children, her obstetrician having prohibited her from considering a new pregnancy.

But now her new “boyfriend”, Pete Davidson, makes some unexpected revelations. In a relationship with Kim Kardashian since October, he has just confessed how much he looks forward to becoming a father.

“I love being surrounded by a family. My favorite thing, which I hadn’t realized until now, is that I want to have a child. It’s my dream. Yeah and it’s super cheesy ”the 28-year-old comedian told Kevin Hart on his Hart to Heart show.

“It would be so much fun to dress up a little guy. I’m so looking forward to this new chapter. So that’s kind of what I’m preparing for now, I’m trying to be a good person, to develop myself and to improve, and when that happens, it’ll just be easy.”

Last May, Pete got a tattoo of the initials of the 4 names of his new girlfriend’s children and he’s trying to become an involved stepdad to the kids the star had with Kanye West.

Meanwhile, the divorce proceedings between the rapper and Kim Kardashian are almost finalized. They were declared legally single on March 2, and their next divorce hearing is scheduled for August 5.

Pete Davidson – who suffers from a “borderline” personality disorder – seems eager to start a family with Kim Kardashian.