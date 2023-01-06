News

A 6-year-old boy is in police custody after shooting a teacher in Virginia, authorities say

virginia shooting
Students and police officers crowd outside Richneck Elementary School after a shooting, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Newport News, Virginia. (Credit: Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/AP)

(CNN) A 6-year-old boy is in police custody after he shot a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on Friday afternoon, according to Police Chief Steve Drew.

“The individual is a 6-year-old student. He is currently in police custody,” Drew said. “We have been in contact with our prosecutor and a few other entities to help provide better services to this young man,” he added.

Police go to the scene of a shooting in Newport News, Virginia, on January 6, 2023. (Credit: WTVR)

During a press conference on Friday night, Drew said the teacher, who is in her 30s, was shot inside a classroom, adding that “it was not an accidental shooting.”

Drew says that there was an altercation between the teacher and the student before a single bullet was fired.

The teacher’s injuries are considered life-threatening at this time, Drew said. Earlier, Drew said that the teacher was in critical condition.

Richneck Elementary School will be closed Monday, according to Newport News Public Schools Superintendent Dr. George Parker.

