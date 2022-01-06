World

A 6,000-year fire has been burning in Australia, and scientists don’t know what to think

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

About 200 kilometers north of Sydney is Mount Wingen, which means “fire” in the aboriginal language of the Wanaruah. The legend narrated by the natives says that one day a man was brought into the depths of the earth by an evil entity and to warn others and make them flee he set fire to the heart of the mountain.

The “Burning Mountain” in fact is characterized by an impressive event that many scholars are trying to reconstruct, that is a fire that has lasted for at least 6000 years.

wingen

Getty Images

“Nobody knows the size of the fire under Burning Mountain, it can only be deduced,” says Guillermo Rein, a professor at Imperial College London. “It’s probably a sphere about 5-10 meters in diameter, which reaches temperatures of 1,000 degrees,” he explains.

About 30 meters underground there is a coal seam and it is precisely for this reason that the fire does not stop and it is impossible to stop. The first time it was observed by a European dates back to 1828. Initially it was thought to be a volcano, but already from the first investigations of the time it was understood that it was something different. The flames last for 6.5 kilometers but we don’t know what caused the first spark.

“It’s not 6,000 years old … it’s at least 6,000 years old,” says Rein. “It could actually be hundreds of thousands of years old.”

If you go to Australia you can go and visit it without problems. From the surface it is difficult to see it, what you notice is a sudden change in the landscape, in the smoke and the rocks around you will be very hot.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

She gives birth on the plane and throws a newborn in the bathroom bin, found alive during the checks

3 days ago

Commentary on the Gospel of the day: Monday, December 27, 2021 – Those who allow themselves to be loved understand more, they understand first

1 week ago

Alberto Angela, the son’s drama: the conductor’s complaint

2 weeks ago

The interview with Bonelli: “Cingolani? Nuclear power, war on electrification and renewables at the stake. I agree with him, he must resign”

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button