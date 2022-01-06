A 6,000-year fire has been burning in Australia, and scientists don’t know what to think

About 200 kilometers north of Sydney is Mount Wingen, which means “fire” in the aboriginal language of the Wanaruah. The legend narrated by the natives says that one day a man was brought into the depths of the earth by an evil entity and to warn others and make them flee he set fire to the heart of the mountain.

The “Burning Mountain” in fact is characterized by an impressive event that many scholars are trying to reconstruct, that is a fire that has lasted for at least 6000 years.

Getty Images

“Nobody knows the size of the fire under Burning Mountain, it can only be deduced,” says Guillermo Rein, a professor at Imperial College London. “It’s probably a sphere about 5-10 meters in diameter, which reaches temperatures of 1,000 degrees,” he explains.

About 30 meters underground there is a coal seam and it is precisely for this reason that the fire does not stop and it is impossible to stop. The first time it was observed by a European dates back to 1828. Initially it was thought to be a volcano, but already from the first investigations of the time it was understood that it was something different. The flames last for 6.5 kilometers but we don’t know what caused the first spark.

“It’s not 6,000 years old … it’s at least 6,000 years old,” says Rein. “It could actually be hundreds of thousands of years old.”

If you go to Australia you can go and visit it without problems. From the surface it is difficult to see it, what you notice is a sudden change in the landscape, in the smoke and the rocks around you will be very hot.

