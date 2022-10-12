A 65-year-old Cuban migrant is murdered by “strangulation” in Mexico

Press reports from Mexico confirmed today that the body of a woman, found with signs of strangulation, on October 6, in the surroundings of the border municipality of Benemérito de las Américas, in Chiapas, belonged to a Cuban migrant, from 65 years old, who aspired to reach the United States.

According to these media, “it was found a few steps from the road in the vicinity of the El Vértice ejido in this municipality, after a call to the municipal public security command. After peasants who were passing through the sector, discovered the body in a field.

They explain that the murdered woman responded to the name of Alina León García, was 65 years old and was originally from Santiago de Cuba. She was found next to her body, the passport with which she traveled from the island to Nicaragua to begin the dangerous journey to the southern border of the United States.

CUBAN MIGRANT MURDERED IN CHIAPAS, MORE DETAILS

Relatives of the murdered woman told Radio Salvación de México that she left in September for Jamaica, to later reach Nicaragua, Honduras, and Guatemala, up to Chiapas, very close to her objective, where she was murdered.

The family also said that the last they heard from the coyote (human trafficker) was that León García had “lost” on the border between Guatemala and Mexico. They demand justice from the Mexican police.

“It should be noted that the deceased today was buried. In the common grave of the municipal pantheon of Benemérito de las Américas as an unknown person. For their part, the police are already working to clarify the facts, which will lead to finding the whereabouts of those responsible for said death and they will not rest until they are behind bars, ”reads the Facebook profile of the aforementioned radio station.

According to the information on her passport, the lady had obtained this document this year, the same month that she left Cuba, in September. In the images of the discovery of her body, it is seen that the lady’s clothes were separated from her body, so the investigations can yield more lurid data.