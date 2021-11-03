A 71-year-old man falls ill and is saved by his two dogs: one watches over him, the other raises the alarm

From fear to joy. These are the emotions experienced by a 71-year-old man who was saved by his two dogs. It all happened in the UK: the man was spending a relaxing moment with his two dogs in the Lakes National Park in the county of Cumbria when he was taken ill. In a few moments he collapsed to the ground and fainted.

It was at that moment that his two dogs that were accompanying him donned the clothes of heroes: while the Golden Retriever lay down next to the man as if to watch over him keeping him warm, the black Labrador went to look for Help.

In a short time the dog found a woman and started barking at her desperately to get her attention: the lady decided to follow him and when she saw the man on the ground she called for help. The 71-year-old was then taken to hospital, where he recovered shortly afterwards without serious consequences.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) and Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

In Spain, a dog was jointly entrusted as a child to an ex-engaged couple NOEMI PEN 02 November 2021





After the horse beaten in Tokyo 2020, the modern pentathlon could change: bicycles instead of animals 03 November 2021





With Glen Italy also wins the title of most beautiful dog in the world 02 November 2021





The meeting of two dropouts. The story of Giorgio and his big black dog VALERIA RANDONE 01 November 2021





Firefighter saves a cat that has fallen into a manhole and changes his life NOEMI PEN October 31, 2021





The sad story of Frolla, an Apulian dog abandoned after 16 years NOEMI PEN October 31, 2021





Man runs upside down with a dog in his pocket, the puppy is rescued by a policewoman who will adopt him October 30, 2021





River and Rain, the two cats have been inseparable since they were rescued together CRISTINA INSALACO October 30, 2021





The roast chicken thief cat hasn’t lost his habit, but he has found a foster family 02 November 2021



