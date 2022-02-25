A “90s” look returns that promises to be a trend in 2022 – Revista Para Ti

The layered haircut – which Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts imposed more than two decades ago – went viral on social networks and is going strong for the coming season.

Under the influence of Nostalgia for the ’90s and 2000s who woke up in the generation Z, they arrive layered haircuts and consequently, turn the volume back. We discovered the first clue thanks to the tiny role that Julia Roberts had in friends and whose styling is now one of the most demanded haircuts on social networks, as we also saw reflected in Euphoria.

Photo: Pinterest

With this focus on the past, bardot bangs, the manes inspired by the 70s or the personalized bottleneck bangs are from the game. looking for the volume, fluffiness and that retro hairstyle feeling, like just out of the salon.

The butterfly haircut or “butterfly cut” it is a combination of layers to achieve a parting with various lengths: the trick is in the area in which each layer is cut and in which the cut adapts to each type of hair.

Photo: Pinterest

Same as in the new mullet, the shorter layers will go up to add volume and the rest of the mane is shaped with longer layers. The game that this cut proposes is to preserve the length of a long hair with the freshness and style of the bob, since it is shorter in the front part and longer in the back: that makes when gathering the back part it seems that we have cut ourselves hair.

Photo: Pinterest

The length of the layers will depend on the thickness of the hair. With finer hair they can overlap layers of different lengthswhile if it is thick It is preferable less layers and more markedthe call cut in two stages.

Photo: Pinterest

