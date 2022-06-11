A 98-minute supernatural horror movie that won’t let you sleep on Prime Video | TRAILER

The world of streaming can not only be reduced to Netflix and there are already so many and so diverse options that the free offer sometimes makes its own and sometimes we think that there is nothing to see, despite the fact that the catalogs are from the most varied and extensive. This time we are going to focus on a film that was well received by critics and is now available on Amazon Prime Video; It is titled “Mara” and is within the supernatural horror genre.

“Mara” is an American film that was released in 2018, which was directed by Clive Tonge in his feature film as part of his debut and written by Jonathan Frank, with performances by Olga Kurylenko as Kate Fuller, Craig Conway as Dougie, Javier Botet as Mara, Rosie Fellner as Helena, Lance E. Nichols as McCarthy, Mackenzie Imsand as Sophie, Ted Johnson as Grandpa, and Mitch Eakins as Ellis.

What is “Maria” about?

This tape, which is now among the favorites of users, follows the story of a criminal psychologist Kate Fuller, who is investigating the case of a murder of a man, but everything gets complicated when she is persecuted by the eponymous demon, played by Javier Botet, who is dedicated to murdering his victims while they sleep.

The story begins with the story of Sophie, who is woken up by her mother Helena screaming, this after allegedly murdering her husband. Being with the detective and the authorities, Helena and Sophie insist that Mr. Wynsfield was killed by the dream demon.

It should be noted that this production is based on the conditions and mythology around “sleep paralysis” and “Brugada syndrome”; was distributed by Saban Films. Below we show you the trailer of said film that has become the favorite of various users:

