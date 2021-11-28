a Audio reports and documents • Imola Oggi

Exclusive audio and internal documents, in Report the background of the so-called Pfizergate. The Pfizergate ends in prime time on the small screen: thanks to the collaboration with the British Medical Journalism, on Monday 29 November at 21.20 in Report, the program conducted by the journalist Sigfredo Ranucci will, in fact, accommodate the background of the so-called Pfizergate, publishing “the audio and internal documents disclosing unfair practices in the vaccine trial in Ventavia, a company that performed part of the tests on behalf of Pfizer. To be precise, 3 of the 153 structures involved in the study, for a total of about 1000 out of 44 thousand participants (even if the exact number is not known, neither Pfizer nor Ventavia have communicated it to us) ”, anticipates the program.

From these internal communications “a series of violations to the protocol emerge: such as delays in updating patient records; compilation of the cards with approximate data; the presence of indications on the drug administered that risk unmasking the patient’s group, one of the fundamental principles of the trial for which neither participants nor doctors need to know who received the vaccine, in order not to be influenced.

These are errors that do not directly affect the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, which is not in question as the regulatory agencies ensure, but they turn the spotlight on the speed with which the tests were conducted and the importance of the controls “. affaritaliani.it

