A bachata from five years ago places Luis Miguel del Amargue in YouTube trends. “You don’t note” is the song that, thanks to TikTok and other social networks, was increasing its audience, even in the midst of promoting the new songs from his recent album “The owner of the game.”

“No notes” has 7.8 million views on its YouTube channel since it was published on January 25, 2017.

Bachata is already among the 60 most searched songs in Spanish on that platform.

Even the viralization of the theme has slowed down the hit of other new themes that are included in Luis Miguel’s most recent album, “The owner of the game”, released last January.

The first single from the album, “Dime”, authored by Nizza Peña, continues to play on the radio and on digital platforms, said Luis Miguel del Amargue, who is managed by businessman Hansel Encarnación (Hansel Music).

“The owner of the game” is album number 17 in the career of this artist, a proposal that concentrates 11 cuts, with good arrangements and vein-cutting lyrics, under the musical production of Robinson Hernández.

After “Flirtatious Girl”, lto bachata “No Notas” is the most recent hit recorded by this veteran bachata player who 30 years ago Luis Miguel del Amargue fought by force of voice and heart to get out of the dust, aridity and poverty in the community that saw him born in 1977, Las Terreras, in Azua de Compostela.

His participation in several regional singing festivals marked his musical path, but it was in bachata that he found the fulfillment of his artistic dreams.

His fellow citizens began to perceive his talent when he won first place at the Regional Festival of the South, held in Tamayo (Barahona).

For 1990 Luis Miguel He is part of a group from Azua called Los Auténticos del Sur and it was already in 1994 when he started in the bachateras scene with his first production “Delivered to you”, which was recorded for the Shaira Records label.

At that time he also recorded “Time to love” and “Amor de una noche”, which paved the way for him even more.

1999 was a key year. Sponsored by the multinational JM Records, chaired by the Spanish businessman José Moreno, the bachata “Luisa Maria” gave it a boost and marked a stamp as a novelty in the tropical genre.

Then many more productions would come. With “Te echo de menos”, for example, he managed to sell more than 300,000 copies, winning a Gold and Platinum Record, and becoming a benchmark for bachata in Spain, where he lived.

“That artist whose name is synonymous with the greatest Dominican exponent in Spain,” highlights the Buenamusica.com portal

After having developed childhood and adolescence in Azua, Luís Miguel travels to Spain as an immigrant to later become a king of bachata in that European country.

It became popular among Dominicans and Latinos alike in Switzerland, Holland, Italy, London, Germany, and elsewhere in Europe.

His punch also crossed the Atlantic Ocean to reach his homeland and from there replicate in the United States.

Precisely in the American nation began a tour on March 19, in New Jersey, to then tour stages in New York, Massachusetts, Orlando and Philadelphia.

The April billboard again included these cities and other states such as Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Rhode Island, to complete a total of 13 concerts until the 30th of this month.

The tour will continue in May through Colorado, Phoenix, San Diego, New York, Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Houston, Maryland, Orlando, Tampa and Miami. In addition, he will perform at the Infinity Ship in Manhattan, on Sunday the 8th of that month.