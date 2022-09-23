“A bad dream”: Shakira confides after her divorce from Gerard Piqué Sport

After twelve years of life as a couple Shakira and Gérard Piqué formalized their separation in June 2022. In an interview with the She American Wednesday, September 21, the Colombian singer confided in her divorce for the first time, a very difficult ordeal for her and her two children.

“A Sacrifice of Love”

“I feel like this is all just a bad dream and I’m going to wake up at some point. But no, it’s real”, declares the star to the women’s magazine. The split between the 45-year-old artist and the Spanish footballer came after several rumors of infidelity from Gerard Pique. Shakira, however, thought that her relationship was ” special “ and ” sacred “as she explains to our colleagues.

The singer had met the FC Barcelona player in 2010, on the set of his clip Waka, Waka, a real tube of the World Cup in South Africa. The couple moved to Spain and had two little boys in 2013 and 2015. “I put everything I had into this relationship and my familysays Shakira. I put my career on the back burner and came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. It was a sacrifice of love”.

Priority to the couple’s two children

Regarding the supposed infidelities of her ex-husband, Shakira does not prefer to expand and sets her priority on her children. “I try to protect them”she says to She. “We have a job to do for these two incredible boys. […] And I hope and would appreciate that we are given the space to do so in private.”she continues.

Shakira must also settle financial troubles with the Spanish tax authorities. The Barcelona public prosecutor’s office announced on July 29 that it would ask for more than eight years in prison for tax evasion against the Colombian star, who refuses any agreement and says he is ready to go to trial. He will ask for nearly 24 million euros in fines from the singer, accused of having subtracted 14.5 million euros from the Spanish tax authorities between 2012 and 2014.