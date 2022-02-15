“A bad example, too selfish!”

Cristiano Ronaldo he is not having a simple time at Manchester United.

The Portuguese has the worst scoring streak since 2010 and there is no lack of criticism of him.

Photo: Getty Cristiano Ronaldo United criticisms

The former United and Inter Milan player has also joined the chorus of critics, Paul Ince who harshly attacked the Portuguese champion.

Below, the statements taken from TMW.

“We thought it would be good for the younger ones, but If you run into the locker room at the end of the game without applauding the fans for their support, set a bad example. Why should guys listen to someone who behaves like that?”

“Cristiano started off very well, but now he’s stopped being a danger and that’s where his frustration comes from. He is a selfish player: Ronaldo only cares about Ronaldo and if he doesn’t score he is not happy. Everyone should be talking about Manchester United, but in the end it’s just about Cristiano ”.

According to Ince, the Red Devils should have bet on Haaland:

“United didn’t need Cristiano Ronaldo, but everyone thought the Norwegian would end up at City.”