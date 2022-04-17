“A bad hepatitis”, as it is today

Not everyone knows that the designer from Piacenza was seriously ill and it took a long time for him to fully recover. Let’s find out what it is. When we think of the name of Armani, the Made in Italy style immediately comes to mind, characterized by the elegance and taste that distinguish the clothing items that bear his signature. His passion for fashion developed from a young age, and he soon began to take his first steps in the sector. Over time he has created the famous style brand that bears his name and has become famous in every corner of the world. Of course, such fame led him to be one of the wealthiest men in the world our country, with a heritage that stands at staggering figures. This allowed him to take off all imaginable whims, from beautiful cars to dream homes, all thanks to his immense talent.

But time also passes for the well-known designer, and we know that he doesn’t look anyone in the face. Today he is 87 years old and in good health, but a few years ago, Giorgio’s physical condition was at great risk as he contracted a very serious disease. We are talking about 2009, to be precise, when he was diagnosed with intoxication hepatitis. It was he himself who announced it to his fans: “In recent days there has been an extraordinary interest in my state of health. I therefore decided to reassure anxious spirits by following my direct and clear style of communication once more“, He then continued explaining the disease: “An intoxication hepatitis, a disease certainly not rare, but which requires time for complete recovery”.

Once the fear was over, Armani also took care to reassure all those who were concerned about his condition: “To date I am in the recovery phase and I want to clarify that Giorgio Armani’s work has never stopped, just as my creative and entrepreneurial commitment has not stopped, which requires daily choices and decisions.“. It’s still : “I’m fine, wonderfully fine, I have overcome my problem, the liver data is almost perfect”, his words released on the pages of “Il Giornale”. Now the 87 year old is in excellent health and has recovered completely, moreover he has repeatedly reiterated that in that period he rediscovered how much he missed being able to have some time for himself and have the opportunity to stay at home to relax, reiterating also that he enjoyed the beauty of the warmth of friends and relatives.

