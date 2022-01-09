“A bad shot, after the third dose. But I remain a convinced yes vax »- Corriere.it

from Chiara Maffioletti

The conductor will be driving Tiki Taka on Monday on Italy 1 from home: The relationship between football and the pandemic a hot topic: the falsified championship

it was a bad shot. For Piero Chiambretti it is not easy to deal with Covid again after two years ago he made me stay in the hospital for fifteen days, between life and death, taking my mother away. Now different, as if it were a more polite virus. So much so that tomorrow evening, on Italia 1, he will still be driving Tiki Taka. But in smart working, from home. I do not miss anything. Obviously I would have preferred to go to the studio with my legs, but now the TV can be done remotely … being for a cathode ray tube craftsman, I prefer the classic things. I will be helped by Monica Bertini and my very valuable guests will also be there.

How did he find out he was positive again?

I had specific symptoms: persistent sore throat, severe migraine – they should call it Emicron not Omicron -. So, despite a first negative swab in the morning, I wanted to do another one in the evening, different, which intercepted this variant, and I was positive. I got burned with hot water and now cold water scares me too.

Psychologically how are you doing?

This thing is not good for morale or even for the body. But thanks to what we have injected, I feel it as a strong influence. I think it is inevitable for those who have been through what I have been through to always fear the worst. It all happened a few days after the third dose. But I remain convinced yes vax: as the good ones and even the less good ones explained, the vaccine allows you to resist a viral attack so strong that it sends you to the hospital. My mother would have gone barefoot to get vaccinated and everything would have been different.

Many players today are in the same condition as him.

Yes, I have systematically followed what happens to them. And to say that before this umpteenth fall down I had been very careful. Which is why I didn’t trust the first swab, which suggests the chaos we’re in, because I could go out and infect someone.

How do you see the league in this new wave?

I was already thinking of addressing the hot topic of the relationship between Covid and football, I certainly did not imagine I would have done it from home, as a positive. I think this is how the championship is distorted. Decimated teams, jumping matches … there are those who can afford changes and who cannot … so the values ​​and weights of the competitions are not the real ones.

What is your opinion on the Djokovic case?

That in these situations we must also consider the other side of the coin: everyone and no one is right.

Confess: tomorrow, from home, will you drive in your pajamas?

No: my elegance also recognized by doctors.