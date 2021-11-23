a bad surprise – Libero Quotidiano





The expensive-bills there will be no for families and citizens with low incomes who will be able to take advantage of the so-called bonus bills. A discount that is worth between 128 and 177 euros per family. It will be calculated directly with the compilation of the Single Declaration used to request the ISEE. According to Arera, the Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment, the intervention of the social anti-expensive bill bonuses will cost about 2.4 billion euros in 2022.





The conditions necessary to be entitled to discounts: belong to a family unit with an Isee indicator not exceeding 8,265 euros, or have a family unit with at least 4 dependent children and Isee indicator not exceeding 20 thousand euros, or be part of a family unit with Citizenship Income or Citizenship Pension. The Messenger.





The value of the bonus is annual and depends the number of family members. For this year, the standard values ​​of the electricity bonus are: for 1-2 components 128 euros; for 3-4 components 151 euros; over 4 members 177 euros. For the gas bonus, the envisaged amounts are instead differentiated with respect to the category of use associated with the gas supply, the climatic zone to which the supply point belongs and the number of members of the registry family: from 67 euros in climate zone A / B for domestic hot water and / or use of cooking plus heating at 170 euros in zone F for families up to 4 members, from 93 euros in climate zone A / B for domestic hot water and / or use of cooking plus heating at 245 euros for families with over 4 components. In short, in view of Christmas, good news for those who need to save.