a badly injured man on the set of the Netflix movie starring Mark Wahlberg

According to Deadline, at Sunset Gower Studios in Hollywood where filming was currently taking place Me Time, the new Netflix comedy starring Mark Wahlberg And Kevin Hart, a serious accident occurred on Tuesday in which a member of the crew was seriously injured.

A spokesman for the LAFD, Brian Humphrey, reportedly informed the press of the facts, who said that 911 received an emergency call at 7 am yesterday because someone had been the victim of a “long fall”. The injured person was transported by ambulance to the area’s emergency room. The officer did not specify whether the accident occurred inside or outside the facility, stating that the fall would have occurred “either inside the facility or nearby”.

According to sources, the accident occurred at Stage 12 e the victim, a technician in his thirties, would have fallen from the grate onto the set about 9 meters high. The health condition of the technician, who is receiving adequate medical care, is currently unknown. The source also clarified that the set in question is that of the film Me Time, the comedy with Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart produced by Netflix.

Loading... Advertisements

The film follows the events of “a stay-at-home father (Hart), who finds himself having some time to himself for the first time in years when his wife’s kids are away from home for a few days. At this juncture he will reconnect with his ex-best friend (Wahlberg) and start a wild weekend that will change his life“.

Me Time is one of four films that is part of Kevin Hart’s multi-year deal with Netflix via his production company HartBeat Productions.