A bald eagle in Central Park, the iconic bird of the United States captured by passers-by while hunting a seagull (video)

A bald eagle was seen circling above Central Park and to pay for it was an unfortunate seagull that the majestic specimen of the animal symbol of the United States has grabbed in its clutches and with which it dined after having alighted on an ice floe in the middle of the pond in the center of the park. The flight of the eagle was captured on video by a couple of passersby who posted it on their social profiles. If hawks in Central Park are common enough (two of them, Pale Male and Lola, were at the center of a sensational eviction dispute that saw ‘birdwatchers’ oppose the condominiums of a luxury building on Fifth where the birds of prey had made the nest), eagles are very rare.
