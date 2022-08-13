“A Ballon d’Or must be the prototype of the perfect player”

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best scorers in the history of the France team

Once again, Kylian Mbappé is part of the list of 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or 2022. Despite the major absences of his two club teammates, Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi, the Parisian striker will represent the capital club. and will carry, alone, the banner of Ligue 1. This Saturday, the French striker gave an interview to France Soccer, in which he confides in his relationship with this prestigious personal distinction. From his first memories of the trophy to his first nomination, Kylian Mbappé has come a long way. Today, the tricolor star is able to claim the Ballon d’Or and has delivered on what we should expect from a winner.

His first memory of the Ballon d’Or

“As for all those of my generation, the Ballon d’Or is necessarily associated with the battle between Leo (Messi) and Cristiano (Ronaldo). By digging really deep in my memory, I remember a little bit also Ronaldinho (winner in 2005). But, frankly, it’s all crushed by the two gluttons who split the prize for so long. Every year, like everyone else, I wondered which of the two was going to get it. When you think about it, this mano a mano was pretty crazy. On ceremonial days, it was fun to watch them when they were next to each other. And to try to guess, from their faces, which of the two looked more angry or angry because he knew he hadn’t won. »

His first nomination at the 2017 edition

“Honestly, I was super proud. Barely of age, I was already associated with these “big names”. It may seem trivial, but for me, it was a serious thing. A real step. A bit like a message sent to the middle of football: “Well, now I’m here. I’m one of the best.” I received my certificate of great player. It was official. You fall into a first category: those who have one day been part of the thirty best players in the world. It’s starting to get serious. You belong to an elite, to a caste. There are those who are part of it and the others. And I was one of them when I was 18. »

How to become a Ballon d’Or?