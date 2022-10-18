a ‘Barbiecore’ dress and another from 2002

The protagonists of the romantic comedy ticket to paradise They continue to promote with a tour that has taken them to different enclaves in Europe and America. Yesterday Julia Roberts and George Clooney attended the premiere in Los Angeles, an appointment in which the actress and the actor’s wife monopolized all the flashes with their outfits. Interestingly, although both are equally successful for an event of this type, they are opposites, since one of them perfectly reflects one of the most cutting-edge trends of 2022, while the other was designed two decades ago.

Julia Roberts

The most viral color of the moment

Julia Roberts, who in her last public acts has shown a predilection for the color black for her looks, wanted to change her strategy this time and went to the opposite extreme with a fuchsia total look with which it is clear to be very up to date with the latest trends in fashion. In recent months, many celebrities and experts have turned to this vibrant color that has popularized the firm Valentinocreating a current baptized as barbie core in honor of the famous doll of our childhood.

The actress opted for a stunning dress with a deep V-necklinepuffed French sleeves, cut under the bust and voluminous skirt by Greta Constantine that she combined with a Tyler Ellis bag and maxi earrings with flower-shaped diamonds.

amal clooney

The rise of fashion vintage

And, while the actress showed one of the key trends of 2022, her friend Amal made it clear that there is designs that will never go out of style wearing a creation of two decades. Although her profession has little or nothing to do with the industry, the lawyer has shown in her multiple appearances on the red carpet with her husband that her outfits are at the height of any star of Hollywood. Yesterday she went back to vintage archives and recovered a fabulous dress from Alexander McQueen who appeared on the catwalk in the year 2022 as part of the spring/summer 2003 collection.

Alexander McQueen fashion show

It is an original model with straps with a crossed silhouette and an asymmetrical midi skirt that has been slightly modified for her. It’s made of a flowing fabric in a red tone decorated with abstract motifs in yellow and blue. Giving it all the prominence, Amal combined it with transparent sandals by Gianvito Rossi and a metallic clutch.

