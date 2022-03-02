A battery of movies to watch | Cuyo’s diary

This month, local moviegoers will be able to continue accessing a wide variety of films with the renewal of the March grid of the cycle of the Buenaventura Luna Amphitheater of the San Juan Auditorium and of the UPCN theaters, free of charge.

The first to start with the changes will be the cinema that is projected outdoors on Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. in the complex located on 25 de Mayo and Urquiza. Here, the new programming will be made up of Cinema Paradiso, Giuseppe Tornatore’s masterpiece (tonight). Next will be El Ciudadano, by Orson Welles, who won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 1941 (on the 9th): The Unforgivable, directed by and starring Clint Eastwood (on the 16th); La Historia Oficial, the Argentine film by Luis Puenzo that received the Golden Globe for Best Non-English Language Film and the Oscar for Best Foreign Film in 1986 (on the 23rd); and Ghost, the shadow of love, by Jerry Zucker, with Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore (on the 30th).

On the other hand, in its Friday cycle at 8:30 p.m., the UPCN cinema (Sarmiento 461 south) will welcome the titles: Love on wheels, directed and acted by Franck Dubosc (on the 4th); The voice of equality, directed by Mimi Leder with Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer and Kathy Bates (11); The Suffragettes, by Sarah Gavron, with Carey Mulligan and Meryl Streep (on the 18th); and The Starling, by Theodore Melfi, with Melissa McCarthy (25). In addition, the billboard of the Plan B cycle for over 16s will include: Last Night in Soho, by Edgar Wright, performed by Anya Taylor-Joy (on the 6th); Tick, Tick… Boom!, debut feature by Lin-Manuel Miranda, with Andrew Garfield (13); The House of Gucci, by Ridley Scott, starring Adam Driver and Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek and Jeremy Irons (20); Viejos, by M. Night Shyamalan, with M. Night Shyamalan, Thomasin McKenzie and Gael García Bernal. A month of film.