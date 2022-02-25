A beach in southern South Florida is one of the best in the entire United States

Tripadvisor beachgoers have had their say, and apparently they don’t dream of Miami Beach.

Tripadvisor has just released the second selection of its 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards, where the best 25 beaches in the country appear. For the second year in a row, Miami Beach did not finish among the top.

However, beaches a little further north fared better. The Fort Lauderdale beach finished in 18th place, after not making the list in 2021.

Overall, Florida’s beaches did well on Tripadvisor’s selection, with nine state beaches making the list, more than any other state.

Siesta Beach, in Siesta on the west coast of Florida, famous for its clean sands, was ranked number two in the United States, and even finished on Tripadvisor’s list of the best beaches in the world at number 14.

Also in the top 25 in the US were: Pensacola Beach (11th); Henderson Beach State Park in Destin (12); St Augustine Beach (14); Treasure Island Beach (19); Panama City Beach (21); St. Pete Beach (22); and Clearwater Beach (24).

In 2021, St. Pete was voted the best beach in the country. It fell a lot, although as it seems, not as much as Miami Beach.

Travelers’ Choice selects favorite beaches based on quality and quantity of reviews and ratings. The list was compiled from the 1st. January, until December 31, 2021.

“We know that a perfect day at the beach is different from person to person. Some prefer classic soft white sand and sunbathing, while others like to hike and explore caves,” Christine Maguire, vice president of Global Media Business at Tripadvisor, said in a statement. “This list has something for everyone.”

Something for everyone, it seems, except those people who like to spend their days and nights on Ocean Drive.

The best beach in the United States, according to Tripadvisor, is Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area, in Puako, Hawaii. The best beach in the world is Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos, while Varadero, in Cuba was second.

Translation of Jorge Posada

This story was originally published on February 24, 2022 9:46 a.m.