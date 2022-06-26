A beautiful actress tarnishes the return of Fernando Colunga to television

Fernando Colunga

June 25, 2022 1:30 p.m.

After 7 years away from soap opera screens, Fernando Colunga will return to Telemundo to star in the new series “The Count: Love and Honor” . But what should be a great moment for him is being tarnished and all by one of his companions in the production.

This week the first images of the actors in the promotions of the series were released, which included Ana Brenda Contreras, Víctor González or Érika de la Rosa. Now, the presence of the Venezuelan Marjorie deSouza caught the attention of more than one follower who expressed his disgust at seeing her.

From the Telemundo Instagram account they released the first promotional video with the greetings of some of the stellar figures. But in the comments section, Internet users did not hesitate to leave some comments against marjorie desouzawho like Fernando Colungahas a reputation for being unbearable.

“The Count: Love and Honor” It is a period series that will bring back the Mexican actor considered one of the most profitable leading men of the local show business. In addition, it will be his opportunity to vindicate himself against the rumors that point to him as a difficult actor due to his particular temperament.

