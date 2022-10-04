A beauty getaway in New York: our best addresses

This fall, we discover the best beauty addresses that the city has to offer and we stop here and there to enjoy the rest as well.

1. HigherDOSE at the Howard Hotel

Body sore from the car journey or flat happiness due to the vagaries of the airport? We head to the Howard Hotel spa for an infrared sauna session. The capital letters in HigherDOSE are not a typo: the “DOSE” refers to dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and endorphins, the molecules of happiness secreted by the brain during the 30 or 60 minutes of treatment . Along with a deep sense of relaxation, we are promised glowing skin, courtesy of the elevation of our pulse and the activation of our blood circulation. Best of all, we sweat in style: Each infrared sauna cabin sits in a room with jungle-inspired decor, including a private bathroom for showering before continuing our city excursion. If we have room in our suitcase, we visit the shop to bring the experience home in the form of an infrared blanket.

From US$30, 11 Howard St, higherdose.com

2.Rescue Spa

This “urban wellness retreat” has the stamp of approval from New York beauty journalists (some were traveling to Philadelphia for a treatment before a spa branch opened in town in 2017!) and celebrities like Pat McGrath and Naomi Campbell, who swear by the nimble fingers of founder and respected esthetician, Danuta Mieloch. You can get pampered from head to toe and shop for luxurious products, but the real reason to go there is to receive a facial that, according to legend, will change your life forever. Regulars praise the merits of the Bio-Lift treatment, which combines small Biologique Recherche jars with microcurrents to firm, illuminate and smooth the skin.

From US$200, 29 East 19th St, rescuespa.com

3. Jenna Perry Hair

To reach the highest degree of perfection of the coolest girls of the hour, we make an appointment (several weeks in advance) at the salon of Jenna Perry, the hair stylist of Bella Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence, Emily Ratajkowski, Chloë Sevigny, Dua Lipa and Millie Bobby Brown. Bella Hadid’s warm brown colo at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in 2018? Kendall Jenner’s unrecognizable red head at Prada’s latest fall-winter show? It was Jenna’s handiwork! Since opening her own establishment in 2019, everyone has been raving about her “thoughtful” coloring method, an approach that carefully assesses each client’s look, from skin tone to clothing style, in order to create the ideal color for her. she. Another popular service is custom balayage, which determines the amount and placement of highlights needed for each head to achieve a natural-looking back-from-the-beach effect.

From US$100, 347 W Broadway, jennaperryhair.com

4.Muse

This boutique specializing in niche and emerging fragrances offers a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. We are welcomed into a Harlem townhouse, where creative director Kimberly Waters guides us through the perfume bottles displayed like art objects on the edge of the fireplace or a stack of books. The complete opposite of a crowded department store, the warm and intimate atmosphere gives us the time and space to discover the complexity of each juice. We leave with three free samples of our choice, with or without the purchase of fragrance. Please note: this shop is visited by appointment only, with the exception of the open house organized once a month.

From US$85, 66 Edgecombe Avenue, museexperiences.com

5. Ulta Beauty

A trip to our American neighbors would not be complete without a shopping spree for cosmetics that are impossible to find in Canada (or only available online, with delivery costs and the headache of finding the shade that that means). Before walking through the doors of the new New York store of Ulta Beauty, the country’s largest retailer of beauty products, we set specific objectives… because we could very well lose our minds (and our wallets). ) in the 12,000 ft2 of small pots that await us. On our list: Hero Cosmetics’ Mighty Patch, About-Face’s Fractal Glitter Eye Paint (founded by Halsey), and Good Molecules’ Niacinamide Brightening Toner

51 West 34th St, ulta.com

6. Chillhouse

We go there for its signature nail art menu, which includes a wide choice of colors, patterns and geometric shapes. We also go there for its fun theme and its highly Instagrammable decor that recalls the aesthetics of the TV series Euphoria. Here, everything is “chill”: the manicure, offered in Basic Chill and Extra Chill versions, the pedicure, ranging from the simple Chill Toes to the complete Fancy Feet treatment, the massages to calm the mind and body (Chill Pill), including one designed for pregnant women (Mama Needs to Chill), as well as a reflexology session (Reflexology and Chill). Not to mention the coffee and its Chill Lattes, vegan concoctions enriched with adaptogens. Before leaving, we visit the clothing store to get a sweater with the print “Don’t tell me to relax” or the sports bag with the message “Chilling is my cardio”.

Manicure from US$27, 75 Varick Street, chillhouse.com

7. Bemelmans Bar

Sitting on a leather banquette to order a martini at this bar in the historic Carlyle Hotel is something of a New York tradition. Its name pays homage to Ludwig Bemelmans, the illustrator of Madeline children’s books, whose drawings cover the walls of the establishment. With its gilded ceilings, glass tables, well-dressed waiters and grand piano, it’s like traveling back to the 1940s. If you’re lucky, you might stumble upon a party where Paul McCartney is passing and pushes the note.

From US$10, 35 E 76th St, rosewoodhotels.com

8. Sadelle’s

This New York deli is open all day, but insiders head there for brunch with a capital “B.” We love everything: the brick walls, the staff dressed in retro outfits, the Laguiole cutlery and the space for making bagels in a glass cage, in the center of the dining room. The tower of smoked fish is worth the trip on its own, and the side dish of unlimited bagels (they’re said to be the best in the country) are the icing on the cake. Honorable mention to Leo, a dish of onion scrambled eggs topped with house-smoked salmon.

From US$13, 463 West Broadway, sadelles.com

9. DiscOasis

It’s… Studio 54 mounted on (four) wheels and transported through Central Park. DiscOasis couldn’t be better described, the immersive ’70s-themed “disco roller” experience. Our four-wheeled skates in our feet, we glide down the neon-colored circular track, where disco balls of all sizes reflect light shows and a DJ sends us the big disco hits like Good Times, Last Dance and Like a Virgin (Madonna and Nile Rodgers were there recently!). When you need a break, you stop to watch the dance numbers and acrobatics of the 13 costumed pros who perform with ease the splits and other tricks on wheels.

From US$29, Wollman Rink in Central Park (during summer), thediscoasis.com

