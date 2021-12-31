A beginning of the year of great cinema at the Visionario and at the Central Cinema

To inaugurate 2022, the long-awaited fourth chapter of one of the most famous and influential science fiction sagas of this century arrives in the hall! We are obviously talking about the Matrix which, with its mix of science fiction à la Phlip K. Dick, martial arts, oriental philosophies, cool looks and innovative shooting techniques completely changed the sci-fi of the 2000s. And that universe returns now. on screen with Matrix Resurrections, which reunites stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles of Neo and Trinity. And the film will obviously be offered to the Visionary in Dolby Atmos version!

This is just one of the many films that viewers will find in the city center, in the halls of the Visionario and Cinema Centrale. AND Sunday 2 January the Visionario and the brand new Primafila Bistrò will be open from the morning: a whole day of great films for those who have chosen to stay in Udine!

From love story to comedy, from thriller to cinecomic, from animation to musical, you are spoiled for choice! Among the novelties in the room we mention Lost Illusions by Xavier Giannoli, which brings to the screen a story that is more current than ever, making the incredible modernity of Balzac’s classic explode, while for the little ones and their families not to be missed La befana vien di night 2 – The origins, a journey to discover the origins of this legendary figure and the irresistible Sing 2!

And again, spectators will find in the room Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest chapter of the Marvel saga, the powerful One Second by Zhang Yimou, set during the Cultural Revolution and censored by the Chinese government, West Side Story by Steven Spielberg which reports on the on the big screen the legendary musical, Diabolik by the Manetti brothers (which, remember, was also filmed in our region) and The perfect boss, brilliant and wild black comedy with a gigantic Jarvier Bardem!

At the Centrale cinema in programming Me contro te – Lost in time, a new, fantastic and exciting adventure in the cinema for Luì and Sofì, 7 women and a mystery, an Agatha Christie crime story with an all-female cast, House of Gucci by Ridley Scott who tells one of the most famous dynasties in the world of fashion and Superheroes, the new film by the director of Perfetti Sconosciuti.

For the complete and constantly updated programming of the Visionary and the Central Cinema, consult the website www.visionario.movie. We remind you that to access the cinema it is necessary to show the Super Green Pass, the green Covid-19 certification. A mask (surgical or ffp2) is mandatory for viewing the films.