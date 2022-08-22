A beloved character from How I Met Your Mother surprises with a cameo in How I Met Your Father

One of the premieres of 2022 is “How I Met Your Father”The expected spin off of “How I Met Your Mother”. With several of the scenarios of the original series, now the cameo of a beloved character has been added who first reappeared following the end of the beloved series in 2014.

The last episode of the first season of “How I Met Your Father”, which is already available on Star Plus throughout Latin America and which arrives in Spain in May, had the surprising sight of Robin Shcherbatskyinterpreted by cobie smulders.

robin is back

The appearance of the character occurred when sophie tompkins (Hilary Duff) is looking for a new place to hide out for a drink and opts for MacLaren’s, the iconic pub in “How I Met Your Mother”. There he meets Robin that, from the bar, He invites her to have a whiskey and talk about love.

“Don’t waste time being afraid. Fear can make you run away from things that could be good, even great! Even of things that are supposed to be part of your story. I’ve been married, single And everything else, And the only decisions I regret making are the ones I made out of fear“, says the Canadian reporter to the young protagonist who, like her, is looking for love in the Big Apple and after 30.

In the “How I Met Your Mother” timeline, there are still eight years to go before ted and robin resume their relationship as the character makes it clear that she has been divorced from Barney for six years. It is 2022 and there is much missing in the history of the characters from the original series that are expected to return in this spin-off as Smulders did.

“Cobie was a perfect fit for the story we were telling.as he’s on his own romantic journey and trying to get back on his feet. We loved the idea of ​​Sophie crossing paths with someone so pivotal and present in the original series.. The idea that he received Robin’s advice and comments looked like tremendously excitingsaid the creators of “How I Met Your Father” about the cameo.

