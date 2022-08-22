Entertainment

A beloved character from How I Met Your Mother surprises with a cameo in How I Met Your Father

One of the premieres of 2022 is “How I Met Your Father”The expected spin off of “How I Met Your Mother”. With several of the scenarios of the original series, now the cameo of a beloved character has been added who first reappeared following the end of the beloved series in 2014.

The last episode of the first season of “How I Met Your Father”, which is already available on Star Plus throughout Latin America and which arrives in Spain in May, had the surprising sight of Robin Shcherbatskyinterpreted by cobie smulders.

