a beloved Marvel actor reveals why he nearly turned down his role

Each interpreter of the ensemble of Avengers brought an absolutely unique vision to his character. It is not just a matter of playing a role, but of adding a personal touch that makes the experience unforgettable even for the viewer. Over the course of 26 films, almost 27 with the upcoming release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, in fact, each actor has managed to tie himself to the proposed character; the most obvious case is that of Iron Man, who also thanks to Robert Downey Jr. has become one of the most beloved Avengers.

However, the actors have not always accepted the role with enthusiasm, at least not immediately. It is in fact a really long-term commitment, which can come to be intimidating and on which it is good to think carefully. Among the most beloved faces of the MCU there are those who have focused on this detail, revealing that they have almost rejected the role for this reason. In fact, in a recent interview Jeremy Renner spoke about his first interview with producer Kevin Feige and the doubts he had before accepting the part:

“I remember going to talk to Kevin Feige and he was showing me the Ultimates version of Hawkeye. Iron Man was out and I said I liked it, because it was believable. They wanted to do the same with the character proposed to me and I was thrilled. Then they told me to sign up for a lot of Avengers movies and potential other Hawkeye movies, I basically had to sign my life. I thought “wait, could I be 50 in tights?“

Fortunately, everything went smoothly, even though the actor really hit his 50s still playing Clint Burton. In fact, Jeremy Renner has recently taken part in a new series on the Marvel hero, Hawkeye – available on Disney + as early as November 24th; also in this case, however, as for Wandavision, will be offered on a weekly basis.

Source: Vanity Fair

Photo: Marvel

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED