A best-seller by Rumaan Alam and the works of Alberto Paredes, two recommended books – TVshow – 03/23/2022

It reached Uruguayan bookstores Leave the world behindthe publishing phenomenon of Rumaan Alam whose translation rights were sold into 23 languages ​​and of which a promising adaptation is being prepared on Netflix with Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington as protagonists. The novel, which The Times defined as “a story tailor-made for these times”, focuses on the story of Amanda and Clay, a couple who go to a luxury house on Long Island with their children to take a break. of his life in New York. But what promises to be a dream weekend turns into a nightmare when an older couple knocks on their door to announce that a sudden blackout has wiped out power from the entire city. In a matter of minutes, both families begin to witness strange phenomena of nature, such as a herd of deer fleeing in terror and causing chaos in the garden. Leaving the world behind is accompanied by an exciting and addictive narrative, two ingredients that made it a best seller.