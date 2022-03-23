A best-seller by Rumaan Alam and the works of Alberto Paredes, two recommended books – TVshow – 03/23/2022

BOOKS IN THE EDITION
They hit bookstores “Leave fear behind”, the best-seller that will be adapted by Netflix; and an anthology was published with four works by Alberto Paredes
Author:Rumaan Alam
Editorial:Alfaguara
Price:750 pesos
It reached Uruguayan bookstores Leave the world behindthe publishing phenomenon of Rumaan Alam whose translation rights were sold into 23 languages and of which a promising adaptation is being prepared on Netflix with Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington as protagonists. The novel, which The Times defined as “a story tailor-made for these times”, focuses on the story of Amanda and Clay, a couple who go to a luxury house on Long Island with their children to take a break. of his life in New York. But what promises to be a dream weekend turns into a nightmare when an older couple knocks on their door to announce that a sudden blackout has wiped out power from the entire city. In a matter of minutes, both families begin to witness strange phenomena of nature, such as a herd of deer fleeing in terror and causing chaos in the garden. Leaving the world behind is accompanied by an exciting and addictive narrative, two ingredients that made it a best seller.
Author: Alberto Paredes
Editorial: MEC
Price:520 pesos
The book is part of the Teatro Collection, from the editorial line of the National Institute of Performing Arts, and is essential for anyone interested in the history of contemporary Uruguayan theater. Consisting of four works of Alberto Paredes —three of last, that couple, two souls and Our power every day—, this anthology edited by the MEC represents a valuable rescue for the local scene. With an introduction by Alvaro Ahunchain and a foreword written by Claudia Diaz Bergallo, Alberto Paredes brings together four famous works by the playwright who died in 1998 and who, as the back cover of the book states, “knew the reality of the middle class in Montevideo like few others.” In turn, the founding member of the El Galpón Theater Authors Seminar is defined as an expert “in the loneliness of human beings and their circumstances”, who dedicated his dramatic creation to making “a perfect synthesis of the transcendent and the everyday ”. And Alberto Paredes offers four good examples.
