a bet that unfolds the best of its technology

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold corresponds to the first folding Xiaomi device. We have been hearing rumors for a long time that a new version of this device is coming. The reality is that that time has not yet come. Now, more than a year after Xiaomi announced it in China, We have had the opportunity to test it in the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold, Xiaomi’s first foldable

There was a time when all manufacturers started releasing foldable devices. More than a year has passed since the launch of the company’s first foldable and it is still being marketed in China.





This device is less sold than the Xiaomi Mix 4, which despite having a less striking innovation than the folding of its screen and run out when launchedthe price of the device is also quite lower.

If we look at the design of this device, we can see that it corresponds to a device that has some more prominent frames than we are used to in conventional smartphones.





We are talking about a large device, since when folded it has a 8.01-inch screen when unfolded and a secondary 6.5-inch screen in a very widescreen format.

Another of the sensations that it offers in hand, beyond the fact that the screen offers a gel touch, which is what offers the folding properties to the panel, is that it is very heavy in the hand.





Hinge is very robust and even has An inscription that draws quite a lot of attention.

The back is finished in ceramicas usual in the Mix range with a 108-megapixel main sensor.





Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold, technical sheet

XIAOMI MI MIX FOLD DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT Unfolded: 173.27 x 133.38 x 7.62mm

Folded: 173.27 x 69.8 x 17.2mm

317 grams MAIN SCREEN 8.01-inch foldable OLED

WQHD+ resolution

4:3 format

60Hz

120 Hz sampling rate

900 nits

HDR10+

DolbyVision SECONDARY SCREEN 6.5-inch AMOLED

Resolution 2,520 x 840 pixels

27:9 format

90Hz

900 bit

HDR10+ PROCESSOR Snapdragon 888 5G RAM 12GB LPDDR5 INTERNAL STORAGE 256/512 GB UFS 3.1 REAR CAMERA 108 megapixels

Telemacro 8 MP (optical zoom x3+macro)

Wide angle 13 MP f/2.4 123º FRONT CAMERA 20MP BATTERY 5,020mAH

Fast charge 67W OS Android 10 with MIUI 12 CONNECTIVITY WiFi 6

Dual 5G Standby OTHERS 4x speakers

side fingerprint reader

Sound Harman Kardon Price From 1,296 euros

From 6.5 to 8 inches in literally a moment





The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold has a screen built on technology AMOLED when the device is folded and OLED when it is unfolded. The aspect ratio of the screen is not 18:9, but 27:9which makes the format much longer than usual.

Screen quality is good and functionalalthough as we already anticipated in the design section, it is a fairly thick mobile when it is folded, so it is designed to be used sporadically.





What we didn’t like is that the outer screen did not turn on automatically, but we had to press a button for it to start working.

When we open the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold, the sensation it offers us is of good construction. The hinge feels sturdy and the unfolding motion is smooth. Of course, perhaps it is too soft, since on occasion we have experienced the sensation that it could be closed by holding it.





Keep in mind that it is a sample unit that was at the Xiaomi stand and it is not known how many times it would have been opened and closedalthough that does not mean that the hinge should not withstand this effort perfectly.

When we have the device completely open, the weight is much more spread out and offers a lighter feel in the hand. As for the crease of the screen, this is quite noticeable if we turn the screen off, and even if we run our finger, but nothing too worrying.





The viewing angles are correct and the hinge allows you to play with improving them relatively easily. This is undoubtedly one of the points where the new generation of Xiaomi’s folding mobile will probably make a qualitative leap.

A very well adapted software





Although we do not know what MIUI version wore the deviceSince the device settings were inaccessible, the software left us with a very good taste in our mouths.

Until the arrival of the Xiaomi Pad 5, this device was the closest thing to a tablet that Xiaomi had launched. It had the possibility of starting an application when the mobile was open and when it was closed this app was still opencausing it to be projected onto the 6.5-inch screen.





As we said, it was not automatic, but you had to press the lock button on the device to turn it on. Although it is only a detail, it makes the experience with the device a little worse.

As with other devices, the Mix Fold also had the ability to open many apps at the same time and distribute in a fairly simple way the different apps throughout the 8 inches of your screen.

We also highlight a curiosity, and it is the adapted keyboard that the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold has, because it is divided into two parts to make it much more comfortable to write.

Looking forward to launching a new version of the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold





Accessing devices as special as these is one of the charms of the Mobile World Congress. The truth is that we leave with a good taste in our mouths and encouraging Xiaomi to continue working on new folding devices.

The feeling has been good, there are details to improve and frames to take advantage of, but as we say, it is a device that is aging quite well for the time it has been on the market. Not even the surname Mi had been removed.

Let’s remember that The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold was presented in China more than a year ago, but this is not the only device that Xiaomi exclusively markets in China and that we have also been able to test, but there we also find the Xiaomi Mix 4, the company’s first mobile under the screen.