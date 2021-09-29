a betting site reveals predictions about the actors who will play them in the MCU

One of the most important and surprising projects announced by Marvel Studios during the Disney Investor Day was the new film dedicated to Fantastic 4, a team of heroes that fans have been waiting for years to see on the big screen after the disappointing reboot directed by Josh Trank in 2015.

At the moment little is known about the project, except that it will be directed Jon Watts – the same author of the three Spider-Man with Tom Holland -, which will give new life to the team composed of Reed Richards /Mister Fantastic, Susan “Sue” Storm /Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm /The Human Torch and Ben Grimm /The thing.

Obviously, already knowing the director’s name, the biggest curiosity at the moment concerns the cast who will interpret the new team of heroes: who will lend their face to the Fantastic 4 in the MCU? The speculations, as always, are many. But today giving us some suggestions on potential performers is an online sports betting platform, Bovada (via CBR), which recently published a list of the most eligible names for each single role.

As for one of the most anticipated heroes, that is Mister Fantastic, no surprise: at the top of the list we find the much talked about John Krasinski, basically the fan favorite choice for several years now. Soon after, the names of William Jackson Harper, star of The Good Place, and of Glenn Howert, face of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Together with the husband, the wife also arrives. After Krasinski as Reed Richards, it seems that the favorite for the role of the Invisible Woman is precisely Emily Blunt, partner of the actor in real life. Together with the interpreter of Mary Poppins, we also find names like Lily James, Samara Weaving And Jessica Chastain. Whom do you prefer?

For the Human Torch, whose real name is Johnny Storm, he is referred to as the front runner Anthony Ramos of musicals Hamilton And In the Heights, which we remember, in the Marvel house also appears as a favorite for the role of Werewolf by Night. Among the possible rivals we find Zac Efron And Riz Ahmed.

To complete the quartet, check the name of Stephen Graham from Boardwalk Empire, indicated instead as a possible interpreter of Ben Grimm aka The Thing. Among the eligible candidates for the role we also find Dean Norris, John Cena And Nathan Fillion.

Obviously, for the moment it is only speculation, but it is interesting nonetheless, just like in the case of the next interpreter of James Bond – which has been discussed for years -, keep in mind all the more or less favored stars, according to various sources.

And you, who would you like to see in the shoes of Fantastic 4?

