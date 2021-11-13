“a big announcement” coming next week – Nerd4.life

There are still several months to go until the launch of It was, the third-person fighting game based on kung fu for PC and PlayStation platforms, but the guys of Sloclap are piquing the curiosity of the players by promising the arrival of succulent novelties in the next days.

With a Twitter post accompanied by a very short gameplay clip, the Sifu writers announced they had a “big announcement” in store, advising players to tune in next week for some “exciting news”.

What is it about? One of the hypotheses could be the announcement of a ‘physical edition for console. Currently the game is only available in digital format, but given that the game is arousing the interest of a good number of players (if you are curious, here is our preview) a retail version cannot be excluded, a bit like it happened too. with Kena: Bridge of Spirits. In any case, to know for sure we just have to wait.

Sifu is a third-person action game from Absolver’s Sloclap, featuring intense third-person hand-to-hand combat. In the game we will play the role of a young Kung Fu student who wants to take revenge on the killers who killed his family.

We remind you that Sifu will be available starting February 22 for PS5, PS4 and PC. If you missed it, here’s the behind-the-scenes motion capture video released a few weeks ago.