Entertainment

A big club distances itself from Cristiano Ronaldo

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 38 1 minute read

There aren’t many clubs that can afford Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo salary or match his ambitions.

One of them is Bayern Munich, but their general manager Oliver Kahn quickly ruled the Bavarians out of the race to sign Ronaldo.

Not to miss

“Despite the fact that I appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo and consider him one of the greatest players, such an operation would not be appropriate for our philosophy.”

Kahn’s words were reported by Frank Linkesch before being later quoted by Mundo Deportivo. Since returning to Manchester United last summer, things haven’t gone as planned, both for the club and for the Portuguese superstar.

The article continues below

The former Real Madrid player appears to be eyeing a Manchester exit but there’s no doubt that whatever happens to him this summer will have a ripple effect.

In this case, the news may well be greeted with sorrow in the offices of FC Barcelona. Had Bayern been interested in Ronaldo, it could have made him more inclined to part ways with Robert Lewandowski, who is the subject of Barcelona’s interest.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 38 1 minute read

Related Articles

Margot Robbie celebrates her 32nd birthday with a ‘Barbie’ cake

6 mins ago

Gal Gadot gives a beautiful postcard of her three favorite things

17 mins ago

Taron Egerton Wolverine: BossLogic imagined what the actor would look like in the role of Wolverine in the MCU | Entertainment Cinema and Series

28 mins ago

Elizabeth Olsen recreates the most gory death of ‘Doctor Strange’ on the Jimmy Fallon show

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button