A big club distances itself from Cristiano Ronaldo

There aren’t many clubs that can afford Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo salary or match his ambitions.

One of them is Bayern Munich, but their general manager Oliver Kahn quickly ruled the Bavarians out of the race to sign Ronaldo.

“Despite the fact that I appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo and consider him one of the greatest players, such an operation would not be appropriate for our philosophy.”

Kahn’s words were reported by Frank Linkesch before being later quoted by Mundo Deportivo. Since returning to Manchester United last summer, things haven’t gone as planned, both for the club and for the Portuguese superstar.

The former Real Madrid player appears to be eyeing a Manchester exit but there’s no doubt that whatever happens to him this summer will have a ripple effect.

In this case, the news may well be greeted with sorrow in the offices of FC Barcelona. Had Bayern been interested in Ronaldo, it could have made him more inclined to part ways with Robert Lewandowski, who is the subject of Barcelona’s interest.