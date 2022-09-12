A big decision falls for the trip to Israel!

For the 2nd day of the LDC, PSG is expected in Israel to face Maccabi Haifa. A trip that should be done without support for Parisians.

Maccabi-PSG: The CUP will boycott the trip to Haifa

Paris Saint-Germain will play Wednesday night in Israel without their main group of supporters. Indeed, the Collectif Ultras Paris (CUP) published a press release on Monday to indicate that it was boycotting the Champions League trip to Haifa, on the occasion of the second day of the group stages. The CUP deplores in particular the security and freedom-killing conditions put in place by the Israeli state for this meeting.

“This Wednesday, September 14, our club Paris Saint-Germain will travel to Haifa as part of the second day of the LDC which opposes it to Maccabi. We deplore the security and freedom-killing conditions put in place by the Israeli state to allow us access to the territories. We have always opposed restrictions that infringe on our freedoms when we travel. Under these conditions, we are forced to boycott this trip in the face of these excessive restrictions. Go Paris ! »can we read in the press release of the Collectif Ultras Paris.

There will be no PSG Ultra in the stands of the Sammy-Ofer stadium to push the men of Christophe Galtier against Maccabi, Wednesday at 9 p.m. As for the stands, the fate reserved for Ashraf Hakimi, whistled by part of the Tel Aviv public during the Champions Trophy against FC Nantes because of its support for Palestine, will also be observed. Even if things could change relatively for the 23-year-old right side.

Maccabi-PSG: Achraf Hakimi spared by the public of Maccabi Haifa?

For his support for the Palestinian cause a few years ago, Achraf Hakimi was heavily whistled at every touch of the ball on July 31 during the Trophée des Champions between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Nantes (4-0), in Tel Aviv. However, for Wednesday’s Champions League match in Haifa, the situation could change significantly for two reasons. First of all, it will not be Hakimi who will be whistled, but the whole PSG team who will come as opponents of Maccabi, which will make it possible to attenuate the vindictiveness against the Moroccan international.

“There will be whistles, but I think it will be directed at the opposing team in general. Now, here, politics is never far away. You can’t stop some from making the connection between politics and sport.”, explains in particular Jonathan Serro, a French journalist based in Israel, in the columns of the daily Le Parisien. The second reason is that the successful cohabitation between Jews and Arabs in Haifa means that the political dimension is much less exacerbated than in Tel Aviv.

Better still, Maccabi supporters, who have not experienced a Champions League evening since 2009, are more excited about the idea of ​​seeing big stars like Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappé and Sergio Ramos in real life than to focus on Hakimi.

Maccabi-PSG: Achraf Hakimi does not pay attention to whistles

For Shoham, 25 and Maccabi Haifa supporter, the Paris Saint-Germain defender will be received in Haifa in a very different way than he was in Tel Aviv and assures thatAshraf Hakimi will be booed like the other players of Christophe Galtier and could even receive the support of some Arab supporters of the Israeli club.

“It’s absolutely not a big topic here. People don’t talk about him. The boos occurred twice in a game that was attended by almost all of the spectators without any emotional connection. I may be wrong, but the fact that it is the Champions League and that we support our club will create a different atmosphere, mainly aimed at supporting our team. Hakimi will be booed, but like Neymar, Mbappé and Messi. Knowing the Israeli mentality, there may very well be as many or even more whistles, as the stadium will be full, and at the same time there may be support from the Arab core of our supporters,” explained Shoham for the newspaper Le Parisien.

For his part, the former Inter Milan player assured Saturday after the victory against Brest (1-0) not to be shaken by the whistles in the Israeli stands. “Does this work for me? No no. I will be with the team, it is not a problem for me. I’m going to play and then I’m going to go home (laughs), “said Hakimi.